BH Management Services Partners with Widewail to Centralize Reputation Management

BURLINGTON, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BH Management Services (BH), a top-ten National Multifamily Housing Council property management group and leader in the multifamily housing industry, has partnered with Widewail to improve the reputation of its residential property portfolio. BH is an early pioneer of trust marketing in property management, embracing resident reviews as a pillar of its marketing strategy.

Since launching Widewail, BH has increased review volume, improved overall ratings, and decreased negative sentiment on the 330 properties in its management portfolio.

“Widewail has allowed us to do business more transparently and more authentically than our previous reputation management platform providers have been able to do,” said Kelly Kutach, VP of Marketing, BH.

Reputation management and review scores reflect BH’s health and operations as a whole, acting as a window into the resident and prospective resident experiences. According to Kutach, the holistic view offered by Widewail has been key to improving that experience.

Widewail CEO Matt Murray says, “At a time when resident negativity across the industry is increasing, we’ve been able to reduce negative sentiment at BH by 22%. The Widewail platform is easy to navigate, easy to monitor, and produces actionable insights that BH can use proactively to address improvement opportunities effectively and efficiently.”

Methodology

BH actively solicits feedback via Widewail’s review solicitation software, Invite, which integrates with PMS software like Yardi, Entrata, Appfolio, and RentManager to send review requests via SMS to residents and prospective residents at relevant touchpoints during their resident lifecycle.

After the first six months with Invite, BH properties:

Sent 100,000 requests for a review via SMS

Increased review volume 53% YoY

Averaged a 4.3 overall rating

Reduced negative sentiment by 22%

Tour requests accounted for 61% of requests sent, followed by 26% renewal and 11% move-in. Tour and move-in sentiments were highest, with tours averaging 4.8/5-stars and move-in 4.6. Renewals rated an average of 4.5.

“We are proud of this performance and it’s the result of our group-wide centralization efforts along with the addition of Widewail's technology and services,” said Stephanie Robicheau, Manager of Lifecycle Marketing, BH.

Follow Through

BH further partnered with Widewail to manage all review responses and social media engagements across an entire ecosystem of review sites and social media platforms. Widewail ensures a consistent response approach and high level of service while freeing on-site teams to focus on improving community experiences.

Since launch, the Widewail team has authored 17,289 review responses on behalf of BH, averaging two business hours between review submission and response, in a coordinated effort led by Widewail staff with support from BH community managers. Responses are 100% people-powered – no bots or templates.

For more information about strategic reputation management, visit Widewail.

About BH Management Services

BH is a people-first multifamily owner and operator that grew from a small startup into one of the nation's largest commercial real estate companies. Founded in 1993, BH is celebrated for its simple commitment to doing business the right way and investing in its team. Today, BH manages over 100,000 units, employs 2,600 people, owns its processes in-house, and is praised by Fortune Magazine as a “Best Workplace for Women,” “Best Workplace for Millennials,” and “Best Workplaces for Diversity.” Powered by innovation and a can-do attitude, BH improves daily, striving to construct a smarter way to live, invest, manage, and grow. For more information, visit livebh.com.

About Widewail

Widewail builds trust between businesses and the communities they serve. Widewail’s suite of solutions power the modern shopping experience by leveraging automation to drive and directly manage customer and prospect conversations in consumer reviews, video and social media. Our Trust Marketing Platform helps businesses capture, distribute and shape the narrative of their business through the words of their customers with great reviews and video testimonial content. The result - our solutions improve search rankings, and help companies understand how their actions affect their customer satisfaction and their overall reputation. For more information visit https://www.widewail.com/.