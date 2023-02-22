Southwestern Health Resources Chooses LeadingReach for Comprehensive Referral Management and Connectivity with North Texas Medical Community

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LeadingReach, healthcare’s connected referral network, announced today that Southwestern Health Resources (SWHR), has chosen LeadingReach as their referral management platform for sending and receiving referrals. By using LeadingReach as the foundation of their referral management efforts, SWHR furthers their commitment to connect providers, specialists, clinicians and care coordinators to build a better healthcare system for all.

Since 2017, SWHR has generated nearly $168 million in Medicare savings, making it a leading accountable care organization (ACO) in total savings, according to performance data made public by CMS. Critical to their success is SWHR’s ability to identify what drives up costs across the healthcare continuum, then create innovative solutions to standardize care, increase efficiencies and achieve quality outcomes.

“LeadingReach provides us a data-driven and streamlined approach to care coordination,” said Calvin Mitchell, VP Network Performance and Referral Management for Southwestern Health Resources. “Our goal is to make it easier for healthcare teams to coordinate a patient’s care; this affiliation provides us with critical insights into our referral management efforts which act as an additional measurement of our performance.”

Over ten thousand existing providers and healthcare organizations on the LeadingReach Network in the North Texas area are now able to digitally coordinate transitions of care with SWHR’s own network of more than 7,000 providers, 31 hospitals and 650 points of care, making North Texas one of the most connected medical communities in the country. Each organization is benefiting greatly from LeadingReach’s ability to:

More accurately measure network utilization and curb referral leakage

Build custom plan design management workflows ensuring high quality and low-cost providers are chosen in accordance with their insurance plans

More easily identify top referral partners and build more data-driven relationships

Eliminate faxing and communicate with other care settings in real-time through the LeadingReach Network

Close the loop on care by collaborating more effectively with all providers involved in a patient’s care

LeadingReach connects and supports high performing healthcare networks for value-based care organizations via the LeadingReach Network, a nationwide connected provider community of more than 40,000 organizations aimed at improving the experience of both the staff and patient during a transition of care. Additionally, the care coordination platform includes a custom suite of software and services creating a comprehensive referral management solution for both senders and receivers regardless of whether they are aligned with a value based or a fee-for-service model.

About SWHR:

Southwestern Health Resources (SWHR) is a patient-centered, clinically integrated network of 31 hospital locations and more than 7000 physicians and clinicians caring for 790,000+ patients across 16 counties in North Texas. Founded by Texas Health Resources and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, SWHR offers an unmatched ability to connect individuals with a full spectrum of nationally preeminent, clinical care. In addition, SWHR is the parent of Care N’ Care Insurance Co., a regional Medicare Advantage health plan providing care to over 12,000 members.

About LeadingReach:

Founded in 2014, LeadingReach believes in creating better patient and staff experiences through a connected community of more than 40,000 healthcare organizations committed to a more transparent and accountable care coordination process. LeadingReach’s provides a unique blend of software and services giving organizations the most comprehensive care coordination solution tailored to their specific needs. Learn more at www.leadingreach.com.