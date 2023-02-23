Smiths Detection selected to supply India’s new Noida International Airport with advanced security and screening technology

NEW DELHI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and security screening, today announces that it has signed an agreement to supply Noida International Airport with both passenger and hold baggage screening equipment to help ensure safety and efficiency for passengers and operators.

Zurich Airport International AG won the bid to develop Noida International Airport in 2019, and construction activities are well underway. At its opening at the end of 2024, the airport will feature one runway and one terminal, providing a capacity for 12 million passengers – with the potential for further growth in additional development phases. Noida International Airport will be India’s newest airport and seeks to be the country’s most sustainable, while using technology to provide quick, cost efficient and easy to use services to passengers, airlines and other airport partners.

Smiths Detection will supply the HI-SCAN 6040 DV, an advanced high resolution, dual-view X-ray screening system that will be used to screen passenger carry-on baggage; the HI-SCAN 10080 XCT, a next generation high-speed computed tomography (CT) explosives detection system that complies with TSA and ECAC regulations and BCAS standards; the iLane A20, a newly launched next generation automatic tray return system which delivers a steady flow of trays, removing bottlenecks and providing a seamless checkpoint journey; and the IONSCAN 600, a portable explosives and narcotics trace detector; and multiple additional X-ray screening systems to screen oversized goods.

Vikrant Trilokekar, Managing Director of India, Smiths Detection said: “Noida International Airport is set to become a major hub for India, both for travellers to and from the country as well as for air cargo and logistics. We’re delighted to be providing our world leading technology to help them achieve their safety and operational efficiency goals.”

Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer Noida International Airport said: “Ensuring the safe passage of people and our operations is of utmost importance to us. Smiths Detection have a global reputation for the best technology, and we look forward building a relationship to help ensure a smooth passenger experience and safety for all”.

Smiths Detection will also provide round the clock fully comprehensive equipment service and maintenance for 10 years. Installation of equipment will begin in early 2024.

About Smiths Detection:

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, defence and urban security markets. Our experience and history across more than 70 years at the frontline, enables us to deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals, biological threats and narcotics.

Our goal is simple – to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends.

For more information visit http://www.smithsdetection.com.

About Noida International Airport:

Noida International Airport (NIA) will connect the greater Delhi area and Western Uttar Pradesh with other cities in India and the world. This world-class airport will combine Swiss efficiency and Indian hospitality to offer rich experiences and comprehensive commercial attractions and services to its passengers. NIA will be the first airport in its class in India to achieve net zero emissions, setting a new standard for sustainable airport operations. For more information, please visit www.niairport.in. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.