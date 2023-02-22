Laserfiche Joins the Boomi Technology Partner Program, Supporting the Automated, Connected Enterprise

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — today announced a partnership with Boomi, a leading provider of integration platform as a service known for its speed, ease-of-use, and low total cost of ownership. Through this partnership, organizations can simplify integrations between Laserfiche's robust content services platform and on-premises and cloud applications such as Salesforce, Workday, and Smartsheet using Boomi’s connectors to over 1,500 applications.

“Today’s connected enterprise is built on a robust technology infrastructure, which requires a centralized system to collect and monitor process data, paired with a simplified integration strategy,” said David Everson, Laserfiche’s senior director of strategic solutions. “Laserfiche is excited to bring a proven system for data centralization and process automation to the Boomi ecosystem, enabling more speed, greater agility and stronger security in our customers’ integrations.”

Laserfiche supports organizations in building end-to-end automated solutions that boost productivity, scale with growth and deliver digital-first customer experiences. Laserfiche customers can now take advantage of the enterprise content management (ECM) platform’s Boomi-powered connectors to mission-critical line-of-business applications accelerate integration deployment, more easily manage integration lifecycles and access organization-wide data analytics. The Laserfiche and Boomi partnership is enabling customers to configure and expedite solutions such as:

Streamlined recruiting and new employee onboarding to move candidates through the hiring process quickly

Sending/retrieving data to/from popular storage and databases for more flexible data queries and reporting

Streamlined invoice processing to gain real-time visibility into accounts payable

Syncing client updates to provide the business with a more holistic view of the client

Simplified authentication for secure connections to applications

According to The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise iPaaS, Q4 2021, “As more organizations embrace cloud-native, applications and data are more distributed than ever before. Delivering those user experiences and digital business capabilities requires an integration platform that stitches together the ever-growing number of distributed apps and data. Furthermore, the pandemic and quarantines accelerated the need for business process automation and has squeezed IT beyond what it can deliver. In response, organizations are embracing citizen iPaaS as a tool in their business process automation strategy.”

The Boomi Technology Partner Program includes enterprise software companies across applications such as CRM, ERP, HRIS and business intelligence, as well as across industries including government, education, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing. Boomi provides organizations with greater scalability and greater control over data orchestration between application transactions, allowing connectivity to scale as organizations adopt a wider range of solutions.

“We are excited to have Laserfiche as part of our Technology Partnership Program,” said Reggie Penn, global head of technology alliances at Boomi. “A leader in the enterprise content management space, Laserfiche is a solid addition to our profile of partners that offer real solutions that help organizations solve their biggest challenges. The collaboration between Laserfiche and Boomi positions our mutual customers to meet the growing demand for integrations and keep up with the rapid pace of innovation.”

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform accelerates how business gets done, enabling leaders to focus on growth across the enterprise.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management. Today, Laserfiche’s cloud-first development approach incorporates innovations in machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry — including government, education, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing — use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company’s vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

