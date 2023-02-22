Chunghwa Telecom Join Vietnam Smart City Consortium (VSCC) as co-founder

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) and VSCC officially sign off MOU today and announce CHT become a new co-founding member. The partnership with Chunghwa Telecom marked a new step in the creation of smart cities in Vietnam.

Currently, the concept of Vietnam's smart cities has not been standardized, as the result, the CHTCityOS - Smart Governance Platform developed by Chunghwa Telecom can perfectly solve the issues. It provides standardized APIs that can connect with any system and integrates all information into one platform. The CHTCityOS also allows users to monitor every corner of the city at any time. Along with event trigger features and AI analysis functions, can not only send various alarm events in real-time but also automatically active devices or programs to improve urban security and smart energy-saving effects. It can give city managers the most accurate policy assistance, which is currently one of the most needed smart solutions for the development of smart cities in Vietnam.

Vietnam Smart City Consortium was founded initially based on 2 founders Fundacion Metropoli and Dien Quang. Fundación Metropoli is a European base company with experience in creating regional ecosystems for cities, urban landscapes, and architecture; Dien Quang is a company that researches and develops smart technology products, and solutions being applied widely in many fields. Together with Chunghwa Telecom, the leader of Taiwan's Tier 1 telecommunications services, VSCC can leverage Chunghwa’s best application experience on infrastructure, Internet, and 5G smart services which can assist Vietnam in upgrading modern telecommunications technology. In addition to providing the latest 5G smart solution, Chunghwa Telecom can also provide an overall solution for optimizing connection speed, efficient management, and big data management. It is expected that the three founding members will bring considerable contributions to Vietnamese cities.

Chunghwa Telecom said: It is expected that by joining the VSCC, the scale of cooperation with partners from various countries will be effectively expanded. The valuable experience in the development of smart cities in Taiwan has been extended to Vietnam. With the help of VSCC’s experience in Vietnam’s architectural design and smart solutions, plus Chunghwa Telecom to develop more opportunities in Vietnam and continue to build up Vietnam’s smart city development.