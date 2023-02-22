AHF Moves Burlesque Finale to New Vegas Venue

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest HIV/AIDS organization, is commemorating International Condom Day (ICD) by bringing a safer sex message to the stage with an original production which will feature a burlesque style twist on the classic play, West Side Story. International Condom Day, a holiday created by AHF and celebrated each year on February 13th (the day before Valentine’s Day), came about as an innovative and lighthearted way to remind people that wearing a condom can prevent pregnancy and STDs, including HIV.

WHAT: AHF Presents - A ‘West Side Story’ Burlesque Show WHEN: Saturday, February 25, 2023 @ 7:00 p.m. WHERE: LAS VEGAS, NV Fremont Country Club 601 Fremont St. Las Vegas, NV 89101

Through a kaleidoscope of colorful fan feathers, tightly cinched corsets, and a never-ending supply of condoms, this stunning burlesque show has it all! The cast of powerhouse performers will wow the audience with suggestive yet informative dance numbers, all while promoting a positive message of prevention, sexual health and wellness.

Featured numbers include “Gym Burlesque,” “Maria,” and “P***y Control.” The show will also focus on the conscious process of feeling passion, the decision of choosing to use or not to use a condom and the ramifications associated. Each experience will have a featured performer who will guide the audience every step of the way. The tour will be launched in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, February 11th, and will feature stops in San Diego (Feb. 16) and Las Vegas (Feb. 25). ICD themed events will also be taking place in various countries across the globe.

AHF, which now has over 1.7 million lives in care, will provide and distribute over one-million free condoms in recognition of this lighthearted and public-spirited holiday.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.7 million individuals in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth, follow us @aidshealthcare or subscribe to our AHF podcast “AHFter Hours.”