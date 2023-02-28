Press Record Communications and Crisis Ready Institute Launch Strategic Partnership to Elevate External and Internal Communications

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Press Record Communications, an integrated communications firm that connects public relations, marketing, and business development, and Crisis Ready Institute, a public benefit corporation that equips leaders and organizations with the mindset, skills, and capabilities to effectively manage through times of change, challenge, and crisis in a way that fosters trust and strengthens brand equity, today announced a strategic partnership to provide internal communications education, and internal and external communications services.

Press Record Communications will incorporate Crisis Ready Institute’s internal communications expertise and services into communications campaigns developed for clients. Additionally, through this partnership, Press Record clients will gain access to:

Crisis Ready Institute experts who can provide commentary for audio, video, and written content development.

Discounts to Crisis Ready Institute courses and events.

Connections to Crisis Ready Institute members to develop strategic collaborations and opportunities.

Press Record clients that complete Crisis Ready Institute courses will receive certificates of completion and can enroll in a follow up Crisis Ready Institute certification class, at a discounted rate, that ties back to the initial course completed.

“ Internal communications is increasingly playing a role in avoiding internal crises, including steady declines in employee engagement and retention,” said Justin Goldstein, Founder and Lead Strategist, Press Record Communications. “ The Institute avoids generic crisis preparedness strategies and education which will only benefit our clients’ work to foster trust internally and build thriving and sustainable businesses that withstand the test of time.”

Members of Crisis Ready Institute will have access to Press Record Communications’ public relations and marketing counsel and services.

“ Organizations and leaders that embrace external communications will only see their brand equity strengthen,” said Melissa Agnes, Founder and CEO of Crisis Ready Institute. “ Press Record’s external communications insight and support, paired with the Institute’s internal communications prowess, will serve as a winning combination for our members who stand to gain from a holistic communications program.”

About Press Record Communications

Press Record Communications is innovating the traditional communications model by connecting public relations, marketing, and business development. Headquartered in New York City, we are an award-winning team of business-minded creatives, who are passionate about empowering our clients to tell their story and build a loyal audience.

It’s more challenging than ever to reach and build trust with key audiences. With expertise in communications and production, we are best equipped to identify our client’s mission and develop tactics and content that will win attention, generate buy-in with their message, and drive action.

About Crisis Ready Institute

Crisis Ready Institute is a public benefit corporation on a mission to create a Crisis Ready, crisis-resilient world. The Institute was founded out of a frustration with the lack of qualified leaders in both the public and private sectors who are equipped with the knowledge, know-how, and expertise to rise and lead through change, challenge, and crisis. The Institute and its team of world-renowned crisis management experts helps leaders and their teams cultivate the right mindset, skillset, and capabilities that empower effective real-time responses to incidents that threaten a business’s operations, reputation and/or bottom line. The goal is to help brands be skillful enough to always lead through issues and crises in a way that strengthens trust and brand equity.