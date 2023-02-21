Ryan Tompkins Named February Teacher of the Month by SchoolsFirst FCU, ABC10 and Sacramento State

Ryan Tompkins, teacher of Pre-Engineering Technology and Manufacturing Metals Technology at El Camino High School in the San Juan Unified School District is presented the February Teacher of the Month Award by SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and ABC10.

TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union serving school employees and their families, in partnership with ABC10 Sacramento and Sacramento State’s College of Education, today announced that Ryan Tompkins, who teaches Pre-Engineering Technology, Manufacturing Metals Technology at El Camino High School in the San Juan Unified School District, has been named Teacher of the Month for February 2023. In place for 20+ years, the Teacher of the Month program is a community enrichment initiative designed to highlight Greater Sacramento area teachers who are making a difference in the lives of their students and families.

With 16 years of teaching experience, Mr. Tompkins focuses on teaching skills that his students can use for future employment. "The best moments are when former students come back and tell me about the job they got, the degree they earned, or the toys and extra perks they collected by using the skills they started to learn in my classes,” Mr. Tompkins said. “Knowing you were impactful and made a true positive difference in students’ lives certainly make it worth the work.”

“Teachers like Ryan Tompkins can make a tremendous difference in the futures of their students, and we’re honored to recognize these contributions by our local educators,” said Josh Smith, Vice President of School and Community Relations at SchoolsFirst FCU. “As an organization that serves school employees and their families, we’re committed to supporting the educational community through programs like Teacher of the Month.”

As part of being recognized as Teacher of the Month, Mr. Tompkins will receive $1,000 from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and will be eligible for the title of Esquire IMAX ABC10’s Teacher of the Year award, including a $5,000 prize, which will be announced at a special awards program early next year.

To nominate a local teacher in the greater Sacramento/Stockton/Modesto area for an upcoming Teacher of the Month, please visit www.abc10.com/teacherofthemonth.

About SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

SchoolsFirst FCU is the fifth largest credit union in the country. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to providing World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.2 million Members with a full range of financial products and services — from savings and loans to investment, retirement and insurance products. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other's lives. In 2022, the Credit Union reported nearly $28 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California. For more information about SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.