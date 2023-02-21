Burnaby Public Library Workers Ratify New Contract

BURNABY, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CUPE 23 members who work for Burnaby Public Library have voted 91 percent in favour of ratifying a new three-year agreement.

“I want to thank the bargaining committee for their great contributions and hard work during this round of negotiations,” said CUPE 23 Library Division Chair Sarah Bjorknas. “This new agreement recognizes the important services front line library workers provide across Burnaby. It addresses some of the ongoing affordability challenges our members face and provides expanded library services for residents.”

The three-year deal provides wage increases of 3 percent in 2022, 4.5 percent in 2023 and 4 percent in 2024. It also includes a one-time, 3.5 percent inflationary support supplemental payment applied on 2022 wages.

Other key improvements include implementation of a nine-day fortnight to allow flexible work options that better accommodate workers’ family commitments and a mechanism to better compensate non-standard work hours in the event that services are expanded.

“We are proud to partner with the Burnaby Public Library Board and the senior leadership team to provide vital library services to Burnaby residents. We look forward to continuing to work with them to provide quality public services at Burnaby libraries,” says Bjorknas.

CUPE 23 represents 3,200 municipal and library workers who provide quality public services to Burnaby residents including public works, library services, recreation, planning, RCMP, fire support services as well as administrative services such as accounting and payroll.

