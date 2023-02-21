Strike Averted at MSVU; Final Contract Ratified by Halifax CUPE University Workers

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Part-time instructors at Mount St. Vincent University (MSVU) have voted in favour of a tentative agreement reached with the university. 96.5% of CUPE 3912 members voted to strike if talks failed to reach a comparable agreement to what had been reached with Dalhousie University following their three-week strike in the fall.

MSVU instructors joined their colleagues at Saint Mary’s in addressing longstanding gaps in compensation between Halifax-area university workers and their colleagues across the country.

“Our part-time academic faculty members at MSVU, SMU and Dal achieved wage parity with their peers,” said CUPE 3912 President Cameron Ells. “While we’re satisfied with the results of this round of bargaining, there is more work to be done, and our members are ready to continue fighting for fairness from university employers.”

CUPE 3912 is Nova Scotia’s largest university union, representing more than 3,000 academic service providers in four bargaining units at Saint Mary’s University, Mount Saint Vincent University, and Dalhousie University. The union’s members are part-time instructors at all three institutions, the language instructors at The Language Centre at SMU, and the teaching assistants, markers, and demonstrators at Dalhousie University.

:sm/cope 491