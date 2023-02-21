Global firm BTS Group joins Cincinnati Innovation District as corporate partner

STOCKHOLM & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BTS, a world-leading strategy implementation firm based out of Stockholm, Sweden, has joined the Cincinnati Innovation District as a corporate partner.

The company will locate its global innovation, digital transformation and ESG center within the University of Cincinnati 1819 Innovation Hub, the nerve center of the CID. Using this as a base, BTS plans to host clients for field immersions, coordinate learning programs for 1819 partners, and engage in interdisciplinary projects with faculty and students to advance the transformation efforts of their clients.

“At BTS, we believe that strategy and culture can be mutually reinforcing. Our partnership with the Cincinnati Innovation District furthers our capabilities to provide our clients with powerful leadership experiences to imagine the future of their business,” says Bhavik Modi, a director at BTS who will lead the partnership. “We look forward to showcasing the Cincinnati story globally and bringing our ‘big hearted and high performing’ culture to the community.”

BTS joins several Fortune 100 and 500 companies, including Kroger, Fifth Third Bank and Procter & Gamble, as corporate partners in the Cincinnati Innovation District.

“The Cincinnati Innovation District offers a wealth of new opportunities for BTS,” says Peter Mulford, chief innovation officer at BTS. “This partnership not only expands our capacity to solve problems in new ways, it also gives our clients the opportunity to see innovation first hand, exploring the latest technology in an environment designed to spark new ideas and inspire transformation.”

The first innovation district in the state, the CID was announced in 2020 by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine as a partnership among the state of Ohio, JobsOhio, UC and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. Powered by the University of Cincinnati, the CID is designed to accelerate the development of STEM talent, research, and jobs in the Greater Cincinnati area.

“As the nerve center of the CID, the 1819 Innovation Hub is a place where students, researchers and businesspeople collaborate on inspired solutions,” says Ryan Hays, UC executive vice president and chief innovation and strategy officer. “We are excited to have a progressive company like BTS contributing to the innovative culture we are creating here.”

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a consultancy specializing in the people side of strategy. For over three decades we’ve been designing powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on businesses and their people. Our next-generation approach combines deep business knowledge with transformational development to help your people and your company evolve together and turn strategy into results.

BTS is a public company trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

About the Cincinnati Innovation District

The Cincinnati Innovation District® is a unique and thriving ecosystem that attracts, produces, retains and develops talent by co-locating and collaborating with organizations. The district envelops myriad innovation assets and access to some of the world’s leading academic and research centers, organizations and talent pools. Powered by the University of Cincinnati, the CID includes the world-renowned Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and other national research centers. The district’s mission is to become a globally recognized talent hub and lead a transformational movement. The combination of industry engagement, unique experiential platforms and accessible research expertise — working at the pace of change — will become a model nationwide.