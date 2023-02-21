Orano TN Eagle Nuclear Cask Selected by Axpo

CHERBOURG, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Orano NPS, a subsidiary of the Orano Group specialized in the design and manufacturing of nuclear packages and the transportation of nuclear materials, was selected as the major supplier by the electrical utility Axpo to provide TN Eagle casks over the entire operating period of the Leibstadt nuclear power plant in Switzerland.

The TN Eagle is Orano NPS’ latest-generation model of cask for used fuel transportation and dry storage, addressing nuclear power plants throughout the world (Europe, United States, Asia).

The cask is assembled in much shorter timeframes due to an innovative weld-free design and breakthrough manufacturing processes (entirely automated ring insertion equipment). It has undergone rigorous testing to demonstrate its robustness and has been approved for transportation by the French Nuclear Safety Authority in compliance with the latest IAEA regulations. The first-of-a-kind model was manufactured entirely automatically in 2022, demonstrating the technical feasibility of the processes.

In early February 2023, Orano NPS launched the construction of a new 4.0 plant, the TN Eagle Factory, at the port of Cherbourg in order to best cater to the growing number of orders for the TN Eagle cask in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its commissioning is planned for 2024.

“I thank Axpo for trusting us and for placing their order with us for this cask, designed by the Orano NPS teams. This innovative design reduces tenfold the number of cask parts and reduces manufacturing times threefold. This is a real technological breakthrough compared to other models on the market and it allows to very precisely meet the needs of customers while maintaining a very high level of safety,” Frédéric de Agostini, the Director of Orano’s Packages Business Unit, is happy to note.

About Orano

Orano is an international operator recognized in the field of nuclear materials. It provides solutions to current and future challenges in energy and medicine. Its expertise and cutting-edge technologies enable it to offer its customers high added value products and services at all stages of the fuel cycle. Through their skills, their high nuclear and conventional safety standards, and their constant efforts to achieve innovation, all Orano’s 17,000 employees are committed to developing expertise in transforming and controlling nuclear materials for the climate, medicine, and a world that manages resources responsibly, today and tomorrow.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

About Orano NPS

With over 60 years’ experience, Orano NPS, a subsidiary of the Orano Group, provides global logistics solutions to its customers throughout the world, from the design of packaging, its approval, its manufacturing, through to the transportation of nuclear materials. Orano NPS carries out more than 6000 transportation operations worldwide meeting the highest French and international safety standards.