Aerobotix welcomes new Australian automation partner ASA to its US headquarters

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Robotics integrator Aerobotix reports that it recently welcomed to its U.S. headquarters a delegation from new partner company Automated Solutions Australia (ASA).

The visit comes as these two leading robotics integrators continue to move forward with their partnership, first announced in June 2022, for the development, testing and manufacturing of automated performance coating systems for hypersonic solutions in the defense sector.

“Aerobotix teaming up with ASA means our companies now have sovereign capability in both the U.S. and Australia,” said Josh Tuttle, Aerobotix business development manager. “We can work with the U.S. State Department for approval of any technology transfer for ASA, and ASA can assist Aerobotix in fast-tracking our technology to Australian shores.”

“Since the partnership was announced, Australian customers have told us they’re excited about ASA being able to offer the latest U.S. robotic innovations for hypersonic performance coatings,” said Nathan Jones, ASA general manager. “Visiting Aerobotix HQ in Alabama allowed us to take a hands-on deep dive into the technology we’re bringing Down Under.”

In addition to spending time in Alabama, Jones travelled with Aerobotix to the Defense Manufacturing Conference in Tampa, Florida, in December.

The Aerobotix-ASA partnership follows the 2021 signing of the AUKUS security pact between the U.S., U.K. and Australian Governments, which includes provisions for the allies to work together on hypersonic and counter-hypersonic capabilities.

“Aerobotix and ASA have strong synergies because we’re both turn-key robotics integrators with specialized capabilities in the precise application of paints and performance coatings,” added Tuttle. “Aerobotix has already used robotics to scan, sand, measure and coat hypersonic solutions on multiple successful programs. Working together with ASA on international projects will significantly reduce costs, delays and program risks.”

About Aerobotix

Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, Aerobotix is an innovative leader in robotic solutions for the aerospace and defense industries. The company specializes in the creation of cutting-edge automated robotic solutions for high-value, high-precision components, aircraft and vehicles. Aerobotix has more than 130 robotic systems installed in the U.S. and abroad, providing exceptional results and savings for our clients.

About Automated Solutions Australia

Automated Solutions Australia (ASA) enables our clients to compete on the world stage by bringing world class, flexible robotic automation to Australian shores. Celebrating its 21st year in operation, ASA’s team of highly skilled engineers is solving our clients’ needs on a daily basis, “Delivering Tomorrow’s Solutions, Today.” We provide innovative and novel automation solutions using FANUC Industrial Robots in the Australian Defence, Aerospace, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Manufacturing industries. With offices in Adelaide and Melbourne, ASA is committed to seeing our clients’ success all across the country and beyond.