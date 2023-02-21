Zero x HUGE Design Release Custom Built SR-X Electric Motorcycle

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zero Motorcycles, the global leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains, is pleased to release the one-of-a-kind SR-X motorcycle, a completely bespoke reimagination of the company’s SR/S model developed by HUGE Design. The SR-X is the latest addition to Zero’s “Design the Future” development program, which has produced some of the most innovative and thought-provoking electric motorcycles in the world. This program brings together some of the industry’s most talented designers and engineers to push the boundaries of what is possible with electric motorcycles.

HUGE Design, led by Bill Webb, has once again played a key role in Zero's vision for the future. Webb was also responsible for the Zero SM concept bike that heavily influenced the development of one of Zero’s most popular models, specifically the FXE. The SR-X is the latest example of his visionary concepts and Zero's commitment to innovation. This semi-faired concept bike showcases Zero's industry-leading electric powertrain and boasts both performance and style.

“The SR-X concept bike strives to hit a design sweet spot for the near future of electric motorcycles by combining clean lines and disciplined design-detailing with the aggressive stance and raw performance found in modern liter bikes,” said Webb. “This bike is an attempt to define a new sub-category for high performance electric, something between a streetfighter and a track bike. We wanted true sport riders to appreciate the subtle and balanced design approach—modern, futuristic and clean without sacrificing the raw-performance look and overtly mechanical appeal of high-performance motorcycles.”

The HUGE team wanted to create a dramatic and low ‘front-heavy’ silhouette with the bodywork that could juxtapose the fully-exposed mechanicals toward the back of the bike in an unconventional way. Impressed by the look of the SR/S chassis and mechanicals, HUGE intentionally designed the SR-X with the raw bike underneath as part of the final composition.

“Working with Bill on the SM concept and FXE over the past few years has led to a great partnership with HUGE Design,” said Brian Wismann, VP of Product Development at Zero. “When we originally spoke about the SR-X project, I couldn't wait to see Bill's clean, structured aesthetic applied to our premium sport platform. The result exceeds expectations and points the way forward for our internal design teams.”

Powered by Zero's advanced ZF75-10 electric motor and the latest ZF17.3 lithium-ion battery, the SR-X represents a bold vision for the future of motorcycling. “At Zero Motorcycles, we are driven by a passion for design and technology, and the SR-X is the perfect expression of this passion,” continued Wismann. “We can't wait to see how this concept bike will inspire the future of the industry and continue to push the boundaries of what's possible."

Zero Motorcycles is the global leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains. Designed and crafted by hand in California, Zero Motorcycles combines Silicon Valley technology with traditional motorcycle soul to elevate the motorcycling experience for intelligent, innovative riders around the world.