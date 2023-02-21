Talladega College Partners with Kaplan to Offer Students Free Comprehensive Prep for Graduate-Level Admissions Exams and Professional Certifications

NEW YORK & TALLADEGA, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talladega College, Alabama’s first private, liberal arts college serving Black students, announced today that it will immediately begin providing all of its undergraduate students with free prep courses for graduate-level admissions exams, including the GRE®, GMAT®, LSAT®, and MCAT®, and professional certifications, through a new partnership with global educational services provider Kaplan.

“Our community of educators is committed to ensuring that our graduates are equipped for the global community through academic excellence, moral values, community service, and professional development. And we know that a sound investment in Talladega College students like this will help them achieve their career goals and have brighter futures," said Dr. Gregory J. Vincent, president of Talladega College. “Our partnership with Kaplan, supported by our critical and strategic use of Title III funding, will help ensure that we continue the College’s historical legacy of preparing students not only for the world of work but also for advanced graduate studies.”

Kaplan has prepared students for standardized tests for 85 years, and Talladega College is among its first HBCU partners for the company’s new ‘All Access’ initiative, joining Xavier University of Louisiana, Howard University, and Delaware State University. Cleveland State University is also a partner and recently reported excellent results for its students since signing on last year. As part of Kaplan’s All Access mission, colleges, and universities can help their students prepare for a variety of high-stakes exams and secure professional certifications that they need to reach their ultimate career goals.

“By partnering with Kaplan, Talladega College is increasing its investment in the future and promise of its students in a powerful way, and we’re incredibly excited to partner with them to help them reach their full potential. Providing these free test prep resources for so many important exams and certifications is a real game changer in Talladega students’ educational and professional journeys,” said Mark Reimonenq, Kaplan’s director of university partner solutions. “Whether because of the price of preparation or because of how difficult the exams are, many students see tests as a barrier, instead of an opportunity. With All Access, Kaplan is eliminating these challenges, providing them with best-in-class instruction with no out-of-pocket expenses. We’ll announce additional partnerships in this area soon, as more colleges and universities recognize the value of All Access.”

For college and university leaders who want to explore partnering with Kaplan, learn more about our exam prep programs. And for reporters interested in covering this growing sector of Kaplan’s portfolio, contact Russell Schaffer at russell.schaffer@kaplan.com or 917.822.8190.

Test names and other trademarks are the property of the respective trademark holders.

About Talladega College

Founded in 1867 as Alabama’s first private, liberal arts college serving Black students, Talladega College has been known for academic excellence for more than 150 years. Its dedication to delivering horizon-expanding educational opportunities has yielded tremendous success. Notable alumni have included civil rights leaders, political luminaries, college presidents, accomplished business executives, outstanding social and natural scientists, and award-winning writers. In addition, the college sustains a close-knit community of about 1000 on a five-acre campus surrounded by the city of Talladega, Alabama, and gently rolling woodlands. Learn more at www.talladega.edu.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions helps students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, all of our employees across 27 countries continue Stanley’s mission, working with hundreds of thousands of students and professionals and 12,000 corporate and 4,000 school and university clients worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at www.kaplan.com.