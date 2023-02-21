Allego commissions 4 electric vehicle fast-charging hubs on the VINCI Autoroutes network

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Committed to supporting the development of low-carbon mobility, VINCI Autoroutes continues to deploy electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging hubs on its network. Today, to accommodate those who will take to the road in France, VINCI Autoroutes welcomes 4 new fast-charging hubs, designed, deployed and managed by charge-point operator Allego (NYSE:ALLG). The hubs are located at Brouzils and Chavagnes (A83, in Vendée), Rouillé Pamproux (A10, in Deux-Sèvres), and Toulouse Sud Nord (A61, towards Toulouse, in Haute-Garonne).

In total, Allego has installed 16 ultra-fast chargers equipped with 32 charge points at these 4 locations. Each ultra-fast charger will dispense op to 300 kW. These locations will significantly reinforce existing infrastructure and enable EV drivers using the VINCI Autoroutes network to recharge up to 300 km range within 10 to 15 minutes. Each hub will also be equipped with two 50 kW charge points to ensure all electric vehicles currently in circulation can recharge at the hubs.

VINCI Autoroutes continues to deploy electric-charging hubs on its network with the objective of equipping 100% of the service areas of its network by the end of 2023. With the year now in full swing, 4 new ultra-fast charging hubs designed, deployed and operated by Allego are coming into service, with a total of 44 new charge points along major routes:

- Les Brouzils and Chavagnes, on both sides of the A83 just outside Nantes

- Rouillé Pamproux Nord, on the A10 just before Niort coming from the direction of Paris

- Toulouse Sud Nord, at the gateway to the Pink City, on the A61 coming from Narbonne

Each hub, equipped with canopies to provide shade, includes 8 ultra-fast chargers with a total power output of up to 300 kW each, and one 50 kW Triple Fast-Charging station with three connectors (CCS, type 2 and CHAdeMO). Accessible 24/7, they are able to cater to all electric vehicles currently in circulation, and provide 100% renewable electricity.

The payment options on all of these Allego ultra-fast and fast charging stations are multiple, since Allego accepts more than 280 E-MSP (Charge Cards) passes currently in circulation in Europe, including the Ulys Electric pass. It is also possible to pay by most credit and bank cards, or via the Allego Smoov app.

“We are delighted to open these new ultra-fast charging hubs on the Vinci motorway network. It is critical to offer reliable and efficient EV charging solutions along these important traffic routes in order to ensure a smooth EV journey. With the number of EV drivers increasing significantly nowadays, a company such as Vinci finds a solid partner in Allego to facilitate their growing demand,” states Mathieu Lanéelle, Managing Director France at Allego.

“The four new hubs deployed by Allego on our network reinforce the charge-point infrastructure available to cater to e-drivers and ensure an easy transit for them, regardless of the distance to be covered. By welcoming Allego as a supplier on our network, we are also expanding the network of partners who accept the Ulys Electric pass, the simple and universal solution launched last June to simplify payment of electric charging on and outside the VINCI Autoroutes network,” commented Raphaël Ventre, directeur Marketing et Services de VINCI Autoroutes.

A new step towards low-carbon mobility

The installation of these new EV charging hubs illustrates VINCI Autoroutes' desire to actively contribute to the decarbonization of road users and in particular to the development of electric mobility. By multiplying the number of EV charging hubs on its network, VINCI Autoroutes wishes to provide a quality service to motorists who have opted – or wish to do so – for an electric vehicle, for all urban, and medium- and long-distance journeys.

The network of charge points is deployed in conjunction with specialized operators and businesses in the areas. More than 60% of the VINCI Autoroutes service areas offer electric charge points. VINCI Autoroutes has set a goal of equipping 100% of its network’s service areas with more than 1,500 charge points by 2023.

Informing customers in real time:

Radio VINCI Autoroutes (107.7) and its application

Le 3605, 24/7 client service (free of charge + call rate)

Free smartphone app Ulys: real-time traffic

Website www.vinci-autoroutes.com

Twitter accounts: @VINCIAutoroutes; @A9Trafic

About Allego

Allego delivers charging solutions for all types and models of electric vehicles, facilitating consumers, businesses, and urban infrastructures. A leader in charging solutions, we nurture and have built an international charging network comprising of just under 40,000 public charge points, operational throughout the pan-European market. Our charging solutions are connected to the proprietary platform, EV-Cloud.

At Allego, we are committed to providing independent, reliable, and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. Being a pioneering company in EV-charging solutions, we continually strive to make EV charging easier, more convenient, and more enjoyable for all.

In short: Europe’s largest, independent public charging network, established in The Netherlands in 2013, and listed on NYSE in 2022. Active in 16 European countries, with almost 40,000 public charge points that use 100% clean renewable energy, enabling over 420 million green kilometers in 2021. For more information, please refer to www.allego.eu.

About VINCI Autoroutes

VINCI Autoroutes is Europe's leading motorway operator under concession. Every day, over 2 million customers travel on one of the motorways managed by its concession companies: ASF, Cofiroute, Escota, Arcos and Arcour. A long-term partner of the French government, VINCI Autoroutes serves regional development policies and works to meet its customers’ mobility needs.

Key figures: Network of 4,443 km of motorways – 187 service areas - 266 rest areas - 324 toll plazas

Full information on: Radio VINCI Autoroutes (107.7), www.vinci-autoroutes.com, facebook.com/VINCIAutoroutes, Twitter @VINCIAutoroutes or dial 3605, 24/7 (service free of charge + cost of the call)