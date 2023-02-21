Hally Hair teams up with Baylor University Student Athletes.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hally Hair, the first clean hair color brand, launched two new colors in collaboration with Student Athletes at Baylor University. This is the first of 26+ collegiate licensed color products the brand is planning over the next 12-18 months. The announcement celebrates the launch of Hally’s temporary hair color product line, Shade Stix, in yellow and green. This is a significant milestone for Hally Hair, as it is one of the first brands to embrace the new Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) NCAA policy changes to build a multi-level collegiate campaign that includes: a licensing deal to print college marks on product, sourcing athletes on the open market as creators, and endorsing active student athletes to be the face of the program in conjunction with the university. This type of all-encompassing program is cutting edge in the collegiate marketplace, and Hally is excited to pull it together to showcase the authenticity of the partnership.

The new launch includes over 100 male and female athletes across the following teams: Women's Basketball, Men's Basketball, Softball, Football, Cheer, Women's Track and Field, Men's Track and Field, Cross Country, Softball, Acrobatics and Tumbling, Equestrian, Women's Soccer, Golf, and Tennis. Stars from the Baylor Lady Bears Basketball team, Aijha Blackwell, Caitlin Bickle, and Jana Van Gytenbeek, will lead the campaign imagery. All participating athletes will show their Baylor school spirit by coloring their hair with Hally’s Shade Stix and then sharing their green and yellow hair looks on their social platform of choice (TikTok, Instagram, Twitter).

“Baylor fans are going to love Hally’s Shade Stix,” says Caitlin Bickle, Baylor Lady Bears Basketball Player. “They are super easy to use and a fun way to show your support for Bears! I was excited when Hally encouraged us to show off our own individual styles for this partnership. It was a really great chance for female athletes to stand out.”

Hally Hair is the first beauty brand that has actively partnered with men and women NCAA athletes across all sports since the NIL policy now allows college athletes to accept sponsorships and partnerships from brands. As a female-founded and woman-run company, Hally has intentionally tapped female athletes to lead this campaign – encouraging the girls to showcase their style, leverage their platforms, and create opportunities for female athletes to win endorsements (and the fees that go along with them) in an environment where male athletes usually command the rates for traditional deals.

Hally’s temporary hair color product, Shade Stix, are certified clean (the first clean hair dye certified within Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™), vegan and cruelty-free, and wash out with one shampoo, making it ideal for showing your team spirit for game days. The patent-pending product works on all hair types and is mess-free, offering a revolutionary way for people to play with their look.

"We are thrilled to partner with these Baylor student athletes and to be one of the first companies to implement an all-encompassing collegiate program that embraces the new NIL rules,” says Kathryn Winokur, Founder & CEO of Hally Hair. “This collegiate launch is just the beginning, and we look forward to working with other universities in the future to build authentic programs that celebrate athletes, school spirit and fan engagement. In an era of immense self-expression, the ability to build Hally’s brand through sport and to leverage our easy-to-use hair color products to get entire campuses game-day-ready is nothing short of a layup."

The Hally Shade Stix in two colors, yellow and green, launched on February 21 with 100+ athletes promoting the Shade Stix in unison on their social media platforms. For more information on Hally Hair and Shade Stix, please visit hallyhair.com.

ABOUT HALLY HAIR

Hally is modern, at-home hair color for the next generation. Since launching in 2021, Hally has reimagined the at-home hair color experience and taken the guess, the mess, and the stress out of DIY hair dye. Hally has three distinct product lines that are all certified clean: Color Cloud - the first ammonia-free foam hair dye, Fluffy G - a foaming hair gloss that revives color and adds shine, Shade Stix - one-day temporary hair color that’s as easy to streak in as it is to wash out. A brand that was built in the midst of global pandemic, Hally cares deeply about mental health and pledges to donate 1% of all proceeds to mental health organizations that provide resources to BIPOC and LGBTQ+ youth. Learn more about Hally at hallyhair.com and follow @colormehally on Instagram and TikTok.

Hally is sold at hallyhair.com, Ulta Beauty, Walmart, Target, Amazon, Urban Outfitters, and Revolve.