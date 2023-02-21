SugarCRM Powers Sales Automation for Fern Energy, Supercharges Customer Experience for the Energy Sector Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SugarCRM today announced Fern Energy, a leading company in the energy sector, is leveraging the company’s award-winning AI-driven CRM platform to drive greater automation and efficiencies for superior customer account management, service, and field operations.

Fern Energy provides fuel services including bulk fuel deliveries, storage systems, oil and lubricant solutions, 24/7 fill stations, and fuel cards to industries throughout New Zealand. The dedicated fuel experts needed a modern CRM platform to enhance the company’s commitment to consistent deliveries, easy operations, and keeping supply on track to ensure customers nationwide have fuel when and where needed.

Fern partnered with solutions partner Optimate.me to scale Sugar Sell with built-in artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics for deeper sales performance insights and customer knowledge. “We needed a single view of the customer so everyone across the organization had access to the same information to provide a seamless customer experience,” said Chris Gourley, National Sales Manager, Fern Energy. “Centralizing customer data on the Sugar platform completely transformed our sales and customer service operations.”

More energy retailers are transforming their digital platforms to cut costs and to stay competitive, according to McKinsey & Company in its report, “Digital transformations in energy retail: A shift toward advanced platforms.”

According to researchers, “Energy retailers in many markets face margin pressure, new customer demands, and increasingly stiff competition. Embarking on a platform transformation is one way retailers can stay ahead in the marketplace.”

“Sugar is on a mission to provide a new kind of CRM that automates anything, accelerates everything, and helps predict what’s next,” said Christian Wettre, Sugar’s Senior Vice President and General Manager, Sugar Platform. “We’re proud to have Fern Energy leveraging the Sugar platform to do the work to build enduring customer relationships and drive business growth.”

