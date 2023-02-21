GoNetspeed Connects Wolcott to Future-Proof Fiber Network with Service Installation Available

WOLCOTT, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoNetspeed, a high-speed 100 percent fiber to the premises internet provider, today announced that construction of its fiber network in Wolcott is now complete and service is available to homes and businesses throughout the community. Through GoNetspeed’s fully funded $2.7 million investment in Wolcott, residents and businesses throughout the area now have access to high-speed, symmetrical upload and download speeds that support working, learning, gaming, and streaming online with speed and ease.

More than 3,700 homes and businesses throughout Wolcott have the opportunity to experience GoNetspeed’s fast, reliable 100 percent fiber internet service. Those interested in service may visit gonetspeed.com to confirm service availability for their location and to sign up for priority installation.

“With the completion of our infrastructure in Wolcott, even more residents and businesses have access to a modern network that supports growing homes, businesses, and families,” said Tom Perrone, Senior Vice President of Network Operations & General Manager of Connecticut. “With access to a 100 percent fiber network, our customers don’t have to worry if they will be able to complete their work or homework online, they will look forward to their internet experience knowing that our fast, reliable connection will meet their needs no matter the task.”

GoNetspeed is continuing to ensure that more communities throughout Connecticut have access to a high-speed 100 percent fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, more than 30 communities throughout the state have access to GoNetspeed’s service along with many communities that are well on their way to having access to GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate expansion of fiber networks throughout nine states, including Connecticut. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100 percent fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps). Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed 100 percent fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.