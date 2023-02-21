Mavenir and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expand Collaboration on Open vRAN solutions

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, today announced it has expanded its existing partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) by validating its Open vRAN DU software on the HPE ProLiant DL110 Telco server. Mavenir can now globally extend the benefits of its Open RAN DU solutions on HPE infrastructure to customers.

Cloud computing shifts network functions from dedicated hardware platforms into virtualized software components that can be implemented on general purpose infrastructure and then can be pooled in centralized data centers. Mavenir’s O-RAN compliant, fully containerized Open vRAN solution works on open interfaces supporting O-RAN Split 7.2x and Split 2 configurations. It further disaggregates into a Distributed Unit (DU) and Centralized Unit (CU). These entities work as containerized network functions running on general purpose infrastructure and are designed to support multiple fronthaul splits simultaneously – making the vRAN solution an ideal choice for a future-proof strategy.

The HPE ProLiant DL110 Telco server is workload optimized for edge applications that require low power, high bandwidth and low latency such as 5G cellular processing (vRAN.) In addition, the server is open and standards-compliant, carrier grade infrastructure offering dense I/O capabilities with PCI2 Gen4 speed, acceleration and powerful compute driven by 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors.

“This milestone aligns with Mavenir’s mission to create network solutions built around virtualized software that can run on any cloud,” said Ramnik Kamo, EVP, CIO and CPO, Mavenir. “Adding HPE as an infrastructure partner strengthens Mavenir’s Open vRAN by expanding the technology ecosystem with a reliable, high performance hardware platform that meets the needs of the most demanding customers.”

“The HPE ProLiant DL110 Telco server is workload optimized for RAN, allowing telcos to futureproof the network with efficiencies, reduced operational complexity, and simplified deployment,” said, Phil Cutrone, SVP Service Providers, OEM, and Telco, at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “It provides Mavenir and our joint telco customers with the ideal platform to deploy vRAN applications while also addressing telco concerns on TCO with respect to power and performance."

To know more about this collaboration, visit Mavenir (hall 2 stand 2H60) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (hall 3 stand 3N10) at Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona (February 27th – March 2nd).

