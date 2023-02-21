National Bank of Coxsackie To Lease New Office

COXSACKIE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NBC Bancorp, Inc. (“Bancorp”), (OTCPK:NCXS), the holding company for The National Bank of Coxsackie (“Bank”), announced that the Bank has entered into an agreement to lease 6,600 square feet of office space located at 1003 New Loudon Road in Latham, NY. The office space will be deployed by the Bank to expand commercial lending and administrative offices and to support its continued commercial loan growth in the greater Capital Region. The Bank’s corporate headquarters will remain in Coxsackie, NY.

Bank President and Chief Executive Officer, John A. Balli, stated, “We are excited for this opportunity to support our local businesses and enhance our market visibility and employment opportunities.” The Bank recently announced its financial results for 2022 which included significant loan growth and total assets in excess of $500 million. The transaction was brokered by Tyler Culberson of NAI Platform and construction fit-up is to be completed by BBL Construction Services for an expected occupancy in the summer of 2023.

NBC Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of The National Bank of Coxsackie, which celebrated its 170th anniversary in 2022. The Bank operates eight branches in the New York State counties of Albany, Greene and Schoharie. For more information, please visit www.nbcoxsackie.com.