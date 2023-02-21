KND Labs and ReaGenics Announce Partnership to Expand Business Lines

LAKEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KND Labs, a leading manufacturer of nutraceutical ingredients with an initial focus on hemp plant-derived cannabinoids, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Israel-based plant molecular harvesting company ReaGenics. As a brand new commercial platform for KND Labs, the partnership will enable the company to expand its product offerings in the global nutraceutical and ingredients marketplace. Independent from KND Labs’ history in cannabinoids research, this collaboration positions the company for the first time as a leader in extracting rare and unique ingredients.

As a premium producer of many ingredient forms including powdered isolates, distillate oil and liquid or powder water-soluble solutions, KND Labs currently serves many industries and is an ingredient partner to many of the world’s largest product brands. Building upon this market presence, the ReaGenics partnership is a natural progression for KND Labs to take its knowledge of scaled production and apply it to new ingredients.

“ As a proven partner across many industries from food and beverage to nutraceuticals, pet and cosmetics, KND Labs is thrilled to expand our supply chain and product offerings through this partnership with ReaGenics,” said Nich Wilson, KND Labs President. “ This capability directly supports the company’s growth goals and allows us to target, extract and commercialize revolutionary ingredients within the KND Labs platform we are known for.”

ReaGenics is a Nes Tziona, Israel-based plant molecular harvesting company that provides technology to support the growth of living plant stem cells economically and at scale, without having to depend upon nature’s elements. Through its proven technology and process, the company is able to access molecular materials that are of interest in various industries including food and beverage, herbal medicine and other applications.

With processing plants in the Denver area, KND Labs will utilize the ReaGenics partnership as a means to move into new areas of expertise in the coming years, while offering ReaGenics access to its established production facilities and customer distribution network.

“ Our world urgently needs a way to keep up with the growing demands of medicines, food supply chains, and the problem of so many of the world’s plant species on their way to extinction,” said ReaGenics CEO Dr. Michael Kagan. “ We believe ReaGenics will be part of the solution to ensure these global needs and challenges are met. This partnership with KND is an important first step.”

The partnership will strongly benefit both companies’ growth efforts in the nutraceutical, food and pet industries, with KND Labs focusing on making new products available.

“ Many customers are looking to KND Labs for our industry expertise and scaling capabilities as they aim to diversify their ingredient supply chains,” said Dave “Swany” Swanwick, KND Labs Director of Sales. “ This partnership with ReaGenics enables us to offer a greater variety of ingredients, at scale, to our direct partners as well as for network marketing sellers of hemp plant-derived products, and it will allow us to further grow our footprint as the premier provider of high-demand nutraceutical ingredients. We are very excited to be improving supply chain access and commercializing rare ingredients worldwide.”

About KND Labs

KND Labs is a best-in-class producer of industrial hemp-derived ingredients, through extraction, distillation, crystallization and the isolation of cannabinoids. As a premiere distributor, KND Labs supports top CPG and pharmaceutical companies as their trusted CBD source.

About ReaGenics

ReaGenics is a next-generation plant molecular harvesting company providing technology that can grow living, plant molecules economically at scale without being dependent upon, or negatively impacting environmental elements including water, soil, weather, pollution, and pathogens.