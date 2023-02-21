Azul Expands PartnerConnect Program for Partners to Address Massive Commercial Opportunity Offering an Alternative to Oracle Java SE

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Azul, the only company 100% focused on Java, today announced the expansion of its global PartnerConnect program. Azul’s channel program offers significant growth and revenue opportunities with new tiered benefits, higher discounts, market development funds (MDF), and new enablement programs for partners helping customers achieve the most out of their Java application and Java security ecosystems.

Oracle Pricing and Licensing Changes Spur Adoption of Third-Party Java Runtimes

Azul’s channel investments take place during an inflection point for third-party Java runtimes such as those based on OpenJDK. Oracle’s recent announcement to price and license Java SE based on all full time, part time, temporary employees and contractors, whether they are actually using Java or not, will further fuel the adoption of Oracle Java alternatives such as Azul Platform Core. Azul’s partners are well equipped to help companies avoid increased Oracle Java licensing costs, ranging from typically 2X to as high as 10X.

With the largest Java engineering team outside of Oracle and supporting more Java versions than Oracle, Azul offers customers a typical savings of 70% compared to Oracle Java SE while offering the security and trusted Java expertise they need. The growing market demand around this use case provides significant revenue opportunities for Azul partners.

“This Oracle pricing and licensing change is significant and will meaningfully impact the fees customers pay Oracle,” said Craig Guarente, CEO and founder, Palisade Compliance. “Either you take control of this situation and manage your opportunity and risk, or Oracle will do it for you. Understanding your usage, looking at alternatives like Azul, and planning your negotiation strategy are all components of achieving your corporate goals in a cost-effective manner.”

Azul Expands Investment for New and Existing Partners

The expanded Azul channel program establishes mutual benefits for partners, including unique opportunities for all partner types. The program, which already spans more than 100 partners globally, rewards partners with accelerated benefits as they grow with the program.

Azul offers a comprehensive portfolio of OpenJDK-based products for partners to bring to market. No other company matches Azul’s expertise in dramatically reducing Oracle Java licensing costs, with Azul Platform Core offering a stable, secure Java runtime with a typical savings of 70% compared to Oracle Java SE. Additionally, many of the largest companies in the world use Azul’s high-performance Java runtime, Azul Platform Prime, to reduce their cloud costs by up to 50%. Finally, Azul Vulnerability Detection provides both Core and Prime solutions with capabilities for securing the software supply chain with no performance impact.

“Azul’s channel program creates a frictionless way for partners to unlock high-value, high-volume growth, and high margin potential for both channel license and services revenue,” said Simon Taylor, vice president of global channel sales, Azul. “Azul is 100% focused on providing partners with a unique opportunity to solve customers’ Java licensing, security and cloud cost challenges while driving improved customer success across all types of partners including VARs and alliances.”

“Through our partnership with Azul, we’ve been able to significantly optimize customers’ cloud infrastructure and lower their Java support and licensing costs, all while helping them deliver transformative revenue generating applications,” said Dirk Franke, director client solution advisory, Logicalis.

Companies interested in partnering with Azul can go to www.azul.com/partners to learn more about Azul PartnerConnect, schedule time to meet with a channel account manager and join Azul on this profitable journey by becoming a partner.

About Azul

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Azul provides the Java platform for the modern cloud enterprise. Azul is the only company 100% focused on Java. Millions of Java developers, hundreds of millions of devices and the world’s most highly regarded businesses trust Azul to power their applications with exceptional capabilities, performance, security, value, and success. Azul customers include 35% of the Fortune 100, 50% of Forbes top-10 World’s Most Valuable Brands, all 10 of the world’s top-10 financial trading companies and leading brands like Avaya, Bazaarvoice, BMW, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Telekom, LG, Mastercard, Mizuho, Priceline, Salesforce, Software AG and Workday. Learn more at azul.com and follow us @azulsystems.