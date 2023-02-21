Skyhigh Security Service Edge Completes IRAP Assessment to PROTECTED Level

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skyhigh Security today announced its Skyhigh Security Service Edge (SSE) portfolio completed the Australian Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) assessment to the PROTECTED security classification level. The new assessment continues Skyhigh Security’s momentum in the federal government, following its previous completed assessment in 2020 where Skyhigh Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) was assessed to the PROTECTED level. The IRAP assessment provides assurance to public sector organizations that Skyhigh Security’s powerful suite of data-aware cloud security technology has appropriate and effective security controls in place to manage highly sensitive data and infrastructures for Australian government agencies.

IRAP is an initiative led by the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) to provide high-quality information and communications technology (ICT) security assessment services to the Australian federal government. The IRAP assessment process is documented in the Australian Government Information Security Manual (ISM), which provides cybersecurity guidance and standards to help Australian government organizations protect their vital information and systems. Based on the completion of this Cloud Security Assessment, Skyhigh SSE has appropriate controls in place to meet the security objectives defined through the Australian Cybersecurity Centre’s (ACSC) Cloud Security Assessment and Authorisation Framework.

IRAP gives Skyhigh Security an advantage in the Australian marketplace, proving the company has demonstrated its commitment to security and a willingness to undergo independent assessments of its data-aware SSE technology. This assessment allows government agencies to progress digital transformation initiatives and deliver improved citizen outcomes with confidence, leveraging powerful cloud capabilities delivered from Australian data centers.

“ The Skyhigh SSE portfolio combines multiple technologies to simplify and streamline cloud security across the web, the cloud and private apps,” said Joel Cassimar, VP of sales, Asia Pacific & Japan. “ Through IRAP assessment, Australian government agencies can adopt vital unified data and threat protection at every control point to reduce risk and safeguard the transition of protected, classified data between systems—ensuring fast, reliable and safe access to cloud resources for users.”

In addition to IRAP, the Skyhigh SSE portfolio has also been evaluated by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), a U.S. government program that evaluates cloud security vendors based on a standardized security framework for cloud products and services. Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG) for cloud recently achieved FedRAMP Moderate Authorization. Skyhigh CASB also achieved U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Provisional Authorization to Operate at Impact Level 5 in 2022, and FedRAMP High Authorization in 2020, reinforcing the clear benefits of Skyhigh Security’s data-aware technology to government organizations.

The Skyhigh SSE Portfolio includes Skyhigh SWG, Skyhigh CASB, Skyhigh Private Access and other products, integrated into a comprehensive cloud platform. It protects data and stops threats in the cloud across all Software-as-a-Service applications, Infrastructure-as-a-Service environments and Shadow IT, from a single, cloud-native enforcement point. As a cloud service, it gives organizations visibility and control of their data in the cloud, regardless of where it resides. It provides a single Data Loss Prevention (DLP) engine with one simple-to-use centralized management and reporting dashboard, a single policy framework across all data exfiltration vectors and multi-layered security technologies to cover all possible use cases in the Australian government environment.

About IRAP:

The Information Security Registered Assessor Program (IRAP) is a security compliance framework comprised of security assessment processes and a security assessor program. It was developed by the Australia Signals Directorate (ASD) and the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) within the Australian government. IRAP supports Australian commonwealth government entities in maintaining their security assurance and risk management as well as assessing cloud service providers and their cloud services’ security controls against the Australian government security policies and guidelines.

About Skyhigh Security:

Skyhigh Security is focused on helping customers secure the world’s data. It protects organizations with cloud-native security solutions that are both data-aware and simple to use. Its market-leading Security Service Edge (SSE) Portfolio goes beyond data access and focuses on data use, allowing organizations to collaborate from any device and from anywhere without sacrificing security. For more information, visit www.skyhighsecurity.com.