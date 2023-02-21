MMS Partners with I-ACT to Advance Children’s Clinical Trials

CANTON, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MMS Holdings, a data-focused contract research organization (CRO) – announced its partnership with the Institute for Advanced Clinical Trials (I-ACT) to accelerate the development of life-saving therapeutics, including vaccines, medicines, and medical devices for children.

MMS is a sponsor of I-ACT’s Spin Challenge, a creative way to raise funds to advance and accelerate children’s clinical trials. The event officially launches in early March when scores of pediatricians, pediatric nurses, pediatric social workers, and others who care deeply about children will visit Disney World and set a world record by riding Disney’s Spinning Tea Cups for three days.

In addition to its corporate sponsorship, MMS colleagues participated in the challenge by “spinning” in their own way, some on bicycles, with hockey pucks, bowling balls, and more.

“We are happy to partner with an organization like I-ACT whose values closely align with ours,” said Uma Sharma, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, MMS. “Our mission at MMS is to assist our clients in bringing life-changing therapies to patients worldwide, including expanding access to pediatric populations. At MMS, we support a variety of pediatric initiatives and approvals for our sponsors and understand the challenges of clinical work in this population.”

There is a gap in pediatric drug development because pediatric trials face many hurdles that adult trials do not, and recruitment is challenging. Hence, pediatric trials often take longer and fail more frequently. Nevertheless, this population needs new medicines with the same urgency as adults, as the recent COVID vaccine development shows.

“We act because every child with a medical need deserves the best chance possible. That chance depends on a commitment to innovation, quality, and urgency in advancing medical therapies specifically for children,” said Betsy Garofalo, MD, Chair of the I-ACT Board of Directors. “I’m thankful we could connect I-ACT with an innovative company like MMS to help close the pediatric drug development gap.”

Learn more about participating in the Spin for Kids event or donate here.

About MMS

MMS Holdings (MMS) is an innovative, data-focused CRO that supports the pharmaceutical and biotech industries with a proven, scientific approach to complex trial data and regulatory submission challenges. Strong industry experience, technology-enabled services, and a data-driven approach to drug development make MMS a valuable CRO partner, creating compelling submissions that meet rigorous regulatory standards. With a global footprint across four continents, MMS maintains a 97 percent customer satisfaction rating.

About I-ACT for Children

I-ACT for Children is a not-for-profit entity whose mission is to serve the pediatric community as an independent and connected organization to accelerate the clinical development of innovative therapeutic solutions to improve health outcomes in children. To learn more about I-ACT for Children, visit https://www.iactc.org.