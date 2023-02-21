ShipStation Adds UPS to its UK Carrier Services as it Continues to Expand European Footprint

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ShipStation, the world’s leading cloud-based e-commerce shipping solution, today announces that UPS is live on its carrier services platform in the UK. This new collaboration gives UK merchants using ShipStation access to UPS’s domestic and international shipping services at discounted rates, making it easier to scale their delivery operations, save on shipping costs and grow their revenue.

Quick and easy to set up, the integration gives merchants more choice and transparency when it comes to shipping. Merchants will also have the option to drop off at a growing network of nearly 35,000 UPS Access Point® locations across Europe for greater convenience and control over their deliveries. With no volume commitments, all merchants with a ShipStation account can add and access UPS as they streamline their delivery operations.

“Small and medium-sized businesses are the heart of the global economy, and we’re always looking for ways to make e-commerce easier for them - especially when it comes to cross-border trade,” said Dana Nino, Vice-President of Marketing at UPS. “We’re excited to work with ShipStation to bring our shipping services to more UK businesses. Having easy access to UPS’s flexible, reliable shipping options at discounted rates will help them achieve their business goals and thrive in the world of global e-commerce.”

“At a time when it’s more important than ever for small and medium-sized businesses to save on costs, we’re delighted to be expanding our relationship with UPS to the UK market,” said Mike Hayers, General Manager Europe at ShipStation. “Businesses on our platform can directly access UPS’s affordable rates on our carrier services platform to ship with the utmost ease to wherever they need to in the world. By removing the complexities and inflexibilities often associated with delivery management and instead giving greater choice and control when it comes to shipping, we’re enabling our merchants to focus more on the most essential part of their business, the end-consumer.”

To find out more about how the collaboration between ShipStation and UPS could empower your business, please visit: https://www.shipstation.com/partners/ups-uk/

About ShipStation

Every day, tens of thousands of e-commerce retailers rely on ShipStation to solve the day-to-day challenges of importing orders and processing shipments. The trusted leader in shipping software since its founding in 2011, ShipStation helps online sellers scale their businesses and deliver exceptional customer experiences, with an intuitive online solution that allows them to efficiently ship orders - wherever they sell and however they ship. The multi-channel and multi-carrier platform offers the most integrations of any e-commerce solution, with more than 300 partnerships with leading shopping carts, marketplaces, carriers and fulfilment services, including UPS, FedEx, USPS, Royal Mail, Amazon, Shopify, and BigCommerce. ShipStation is a member of the Auctane family of companies and is headquartered in Austin, TX. Auctane brands include ShipStation, Stamps.com, Packlink, ShippingEasy, ShipWorks, ShipEngine, Endicia, Shipsi, GlobalPost, and Metapack, with offices in El Segundo, Austin, London, Madrid, Sunnyvale, Zielona Gora and Atlanta. Find out more at www.shipstation.com.