o9 Solutions Recognizes Chainalytics In Its Inaugural Partner Awards Program

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that it is honoring Chainalytics, an NTT DATA Company, with the 10x Partner award as part of o9’s inaugural Partner Awards program to recognize the company’s status as the fastest-growing partner of the year. o9’s collaborative partnership with Chainalytics, a recognized global leader in supply chain consulting and analytics, is based on high-level knowledge, professionalism, and continuous improvement.

Currently, o9 and Chainalytics are working on seven joint projects across the agriculture, industrial manufacturing, and telecommunications industries. Since beginning the collaborative partnership in 2021, Chainalytics has increased its delivery capabilities and continues to achieve its targets in upskilling its teams with delivery capabilities, developing reference models, and being a go-to partner to work with o9.

“Chainalytics is honored to receive the inaugural 10x Partner award,” says Soumya Basu, Vice President, IDSP at Chainalytics. “Working with o9, we’ve focused on unlocking value while helping customers navigate their supply chain transformations. We’ve achieved this through substantial investment in combining our best-in-class supply chain expertise with the best-in-class capabilities of the o9 digital brain. Together we’ve helped solve complex supply chain planning challenges for our clients by creating extensions of the o9 platform. We’re extremely proud to be o9’s top-growing partner, and we are committed to our mission of realizing customer value through our collaboration with o9.”

“We are very pleased to recognize Chainalytics as the fastest-growing partner through our inaugural 10x Partner award,” says Igor Rikalo, President and COO at o9. “Through our collective partnership, we’ve been able to provide incredible capabilities for leading companies across industries. Chainalytics is steadfast in contributing to our continued delivery and go-to-market successes.”

In addition to the 10x Partner Award, o9’s annual Partner Awards will highlight the outstanding contributions made by its partner organizations across four additional categories:

The Digital Operating Model Award, for the largest transformation of the year

The Digital Brain Award, for the best technology partner of the year

The Graph-Cube Award, for the most impactful innovation on the o9 platform

The MVP Award, for the best all-around player in sales and delivery

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

About Chainalytics, an NTT DATA Company

Chainalytics, an NTT DATA company, accelerates fact-based transformation for supply chain leaders around the world. Providing world-class consulting and managed analytics services, our competencies are powered by an unrivaled passion for our core purpose: to help enterprises realize maximum value from their supply chains. Our top supply chain talent, enabled by proven, leading-edge digital assets – tools, methods, and content – deliver actionable insights and measurable outcomes to some of today’s largest and most complex supply chains. With talent spanning North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, we serve clients globally in a borderless fashion.

Learn more at chainalytics.com or follow us on LinkedIn.