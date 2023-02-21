Dealtale Announces the First Conversational AI Technology for Performance Marketing Analytics

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dealtale, a Vianai Company, the leader in causal AI for marketers, today announced its development of Marketing Co-pilot, a ChatGPT-like feature which allows marketers to ask complex questions about their past, present, and future performance metrics, and instantly receive answers based on data from across their marketing and sales stack, including Salesforce, HubSpot, Google Analytics, and social channels.

Marketing Co-pilot was built to help marketers of all disciplines make their best strategic decisions, from the marketing manager to the CMO. For example, a demand generation marketer may ask why certain segments are underperforming; a digital marketer may want to identify the gaps in their customer journey; a content marketer may ask which blogs generated the most revenue; a CMO might want to see year-over-year conversion trends. All of these questions can be answered in seconds using Marketing Co-pilot.

In a time where most marketers struggle to become revenue-driven, the demand for data clarity has never been more critical. Marketing Co-pilot not only reduces the time to get answers from weeks into seconds, it also introduces a new way to interact with systems that were formerly limited to SQL queries and required technical expertise to operate. Vast, complex, and antiquated applications that hold some of a company’s most important customer and prospect data are now refreshed, repurposed, and democratized by this new innovation.

Marketing Co-pilot is currently scheduled to launch in the spring of 2023, as the seasoned AI veterans at Vianai and Dealtale meticulously build a world-class user experience that augments and amplifies the expertise of the human marketer.

“Today’s announcement is a breakthrough for marketing professionals, as we put the power to ask any question, anytime, across advertising, sales and marketing systems directly into the hands of end-users,” said Dr. Vishal Sikka, Founder and CEO of Dealtale’s parent company, Vianai Systems. “We believe AI and LLM technology can empower people to be far more productive and effective in using their data, however, critical to this is ensuring the safety and reliability of the data, and the responses. This is why we have made trust and reliability foundational to our co-pilot offerings, leveraging our Human-Centered AI platform for monitoring the transparency and explainability of enterprise AI systems.”

Marketing Co-pilot is integrated directly into Dealtale’s Revenue Science platform, whose key focus is giving marketers the data they need with as little friction as possible.

“Marketing Co-pilot is a conversational AI offering that will provide deep data insights instantly and via a completely intuitive experience,” said Jake Klein, CEO of Dealtale. “Marketers no longer need to rely on analysts to create custom reports or face the daunting task of building them themselves - they can simply ask for the information they need in an interactive and conversational format.”

Dealtale is currently offering incentive-based pricing for customers that sign up prior to March 30th. For more information about Marketing Co-pilot, visit Dealtale.com.

About Dealtale

Dealtale, a Vianai Company, the leader in causal AI for marketers, was founded in 2020 and acquired by Vianai Systems in 2022 to further the company’s innovations in human-centered AI. Dealtale provides the only cookie-less, no-code customer journey analytics platform and the only multi-touch attribution software that measures engagement from a prospective customer’s first touch to the customer win. Dealtale's Revenue Science platform looks deeper than traditional machine learning solutions to not only forecast revenue but reveal how marketing, sales and product activities actually drive sales. The platform places these capabilities directly in the hands of marketing professionals, without the need for data science, engineering or IT expertise. This unprecedented time to value enables companies across a wide spectrum of data maturity levels to immediately start taking advantage of sophisticated AI techniques, without the cost of technical or resource barriers. Dealtale received series B funding led by the Softbank Vision Fund and KRR. For more information visit Dealtale.com and follow Dealtale on LinkedIn.

About Vianai Systems

Vianai Systems, Inc. is a human-centered AI platform and products company addressing the unfulfilled promise of enterprise AI. Launched in 2019, Vianai's customers include some of the largest, most-respected businesses in the world, to which it delivers AI, ML and data science platforms and products. Vianai empowers customers to amplify the transformational potential of AI within their organizations through its Vian H+AI Platform; Dealtale Revenue Science; hila, an AI research assistant for investors, and VIANOPS for operationalizing high-performance ML models at scale. Vianai’s human-centered approach enables its customers to fulfill AI's promise of empowering users in the enterprise. Follow @VianaiSystems on Twitter and LinkedIn.