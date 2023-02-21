Flip Electronics Acquires Resurgent Semiconductor

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) is pleased to announce that Flip Electronics (www.flipelectronics.com), an authorized specialty distributor of obsolete electronic components to customers across the U.S. and internationally, has acquired Resurgent Semiconductor (www.resurgentsemi.com).

Resurgent Semiconductor (“Resurgent” or the “Company”), founded by Duker Dapper in 2015 in Scotts Valley, CA, is a leading provider of extended manufacturing for previously obsolete or end-of-life (“EOL”) semiconductor components. The acquisition will enhance Flip’s services and solutions portfolio to accomplish Flip’s mission of “Making Obsolescence Obsolete.”

Bill Bradford, President of Flip Electronics, stated, “This is a significant milestone in our history and growth plans. Component obsolescence is one of the major challenges facing manufacturers of legacy equipment. The addition of Resurgent’s extended manufacturing services vastly expands Flip’s offering of end-of-life solutions, allowing us to support customers well beyond their last-time buy dates.”

“The combination of Flip’s financial resources, sales reach, and current authorized supplier relationships will provide a powerful platform from which to grow and scale Resurgent’s business,” said Duker Dapper, founder of Resurgent Semiconductor. “With proven manufacturing capabilities and business model, Resurgent can leverage Flip’s knowledge to provide win-win solutions for both our suppliers and their customers in EOL situations.”

Joe Vallee of O2 Investment Partners commented, “Resurgent’s service offering is highly complementary to Flip’s business model. The partnership will significantly strengthen our value proposition to customers and authorized suppliers. Furthermore, our values and mission are closely aligned with those of the Resurgent team, so we couldn’t be happier to welcome them to Flip Electronics.”

About Flip Electronics

Flip Electronics is an authorized specialty distributor of obsolete electronic components to customers across the U.S. and internationally. Flip offers 20,000+ SKUs through its 22 authorized relationships with its original component manufacturer brands. Flip is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. Additional information is available at www.flipelectronics.com.

About Resurgent Semiconductor

Resurgent Semiconductor is a leading provider of extended manufacturing for previously obsolete or EOL semiconductor components. Resurgent is headquartered in Scotts Valley, CA. Additional information is available at www.resurgentsemi.com.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.