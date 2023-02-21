Kraft Heinz and Ed Sheeran Ready to Tingle With Launch of New Bland-Busting Hot Sauce, Tingly Ted’s®

LONDON & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) has unveiled a fresh collaboration with chart-topping musician Ed Sheeran to co-create ‘the ultimate’ hot sauce under the newly created Tingly Ted’s® brand. Available for pre-order now, Tingly Ted’s is the latest insight-led innovation from Kraft Heinz as it continues to grow its Taste Elevation platform around the world, expanding into new categories and channels to fuel its transformation.

Having already worked with Kraft Heinz on previous collaborations involving HEINZ® ketchup, Ed, a self-proclaimed sauce fanatic, sought out Kraft Heinz’s proven expertise to develop a hot sauce like no other, serving the needs of many with just one bottle.

Ed Sheeran explains: “I love sauces, that’s no secret. But the older I’ve got, the more I love and need spice with every single meal.

“I travel a lot, so having a bottle in my suitcase wherever I go that can spice up any and every meal seemed like a good idea. I knew I didn’t wanna do a watery hot sauce, as they usually all get relegated to the same shelf of other random hot sauces. I wanted to make a sauce that took the same pride of place as ketchup.

“I had a year of whittling down the perfect flavours with a great mixing team, and we settled on two absolute belters. The Tingly and the Xtra Tingly. I’ve had them on tour with me recently to try them with all sorts of meals, and there really isn’t anything they don’t go with (except bananas, don’t do that).

“I’m so excited to bring this product out, it’s genuinely something I use every day on all three meals. I hope you love them as much as I do x.”

Tingly Ted’s comes in two flavours, including an ‘Xtra Tingly’ variant, and is made using red jalapeños and capsicum chillies. Named after Ed’s childhood nickname, the new sauce promises to propel Kraft Heinz’s Taste Elevation strategy forward into the ever-expanding hot sauce category, which is expected to grow at a rate of 6.3% to $5.4 billion USD in 20271.

Rafael Oliveira, EVP & President, International Markets at Kraft Heinz comments: “It’s rare to find someone who is as passionate about sauces as we are – and it’s no secret Ed is already one of the biggest Heinz Tomato Ketchup fans you can find – so when we heard he wanted to make his own hot sauce, we of course wanted in. We invited Ed to collaborate and moved quickly to develop a recipe that brought his vision to life. The rest is history, and here we are with a delicious addition to our Taste Elevation platform, which is all about enhancing food with great flavour. We can’t wait for people to try it.”

Tingly Ted’s is the latest example of Kraft Heinz’s transformation. The Company is focused on extending and expanding its capabilities through partnerships with technology giants or cutting-edge innovators, like Ed Sheeran, to redefine best-in-class and lead the future of food.

Tingly Ted’s is expected to roll out around the world through 2023. To pre-order a bottle and find out more, visit www.tinglyteds.com or www.instagram.com/tinglyteds.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2022 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Note to Editors

Tingly Ted’s will be available in two flavours: Tingly Sauce 265gr/248ml and Xtra Tingly Sauce 265gr/248ml.