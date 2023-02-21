Thompson Street Capital Partners Completes Growth Investment in OpenClinica

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP), a private equity firm based in St. Louis, announced today a growth investment in OpenClinica, a cloud-first, unified eClinical platform that accelerates clinical research by allowing users to automatically capture data from Electronic Health Records (EHRs) while integrating with existing clinical workflows. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Waltham, MA, OpenClinica transforms healthcare through innovative cloud technology that simplifies running clinical trials. For more than 15 years, OpenClinica has been a leading provider of electronic data capture (EDC), eSource, eCOA/ePRO, randomization, RWD integrations, and analytics and reporting solutions. As proven in more than 10,000 studies worldwide, the OpenClinica platform is trusted by leading biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic institutions, and government agencies.

“Thompson Street Capital Partners and OpenClinica are united around a shared vision for overcoming the challenges of data collection and enabling more efficient clinical research through data management and automation,” said Cal Collins, Co-Founder and CEO of OpenClinica. “It was critical that we found a partner aligned with our goals and values, and we are thrilled to partner with TSCP to expand our offerings and reach.”

OpenClinica is used across a wide spectrum of clinical research, including drug, device, and diagnostic trials, global health studies, adaptive platform trials, and clinical trials for some of the first gene therapies to be approved for market. OpenClinica Unite is a large and fast-growing network of connected health systems who are able to automatically share EHR clinical data for clinical trials, registries, and chart reviews, eliminating painstaking manual data entry and source verification.

“In conjunction with our leadership team, TSCP's considerable experience in life science and technology will be incredibly beneficial in helping deliver greater value to customers, and help us grow our Unite network,” said Ben Baumann, Co-Founder and COO of OpenClinica. “Our cloud-based platform provides innovative, customizable solutions to meet the needs of the entire clinical research ecosystem, and we’re excited to continue providing the features and functionality that makes their work easier and ultimately more impactful.”

Hundreds of small, midsize, and large research organizations leverage OpenClinica to capture better clinical data faster, and to do so in a way that meets the highest standards for security and regulatory compliance (21 CFR Part 11, Annex 11, GDPR, HIPAA).

“OpenClinica provides the tools, automation, and resources to facilitate significant opportunities for clinical researchers and make it easier to bring the next iteration of therapeutic and biotechnology discoveries to market,” said Matt Scherrer, Managing Director at TSCP. “TSCP is proud to back Cal, Ben, and their management team to advance their growth and leadership position in eClinical technology, and we look forward to working with them to drive the company’s next phase of growth.”

About Thompson Street Capital Partners

Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP) is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on investing in founder-led middle market businesses. We have acquired more than 150 companies in the Healthcare & Life Science Services, Software & Technology Services and Business Services & Engineered Products sectors and have managed more than $3.6 billion since being founded in 2000. TSCP partners with management teams to increase value by accelerating growth, both organically and via complementary acquisitions.

About OpenClinica

OpenClinica transforms healthcare through innovative cloud technology that simplifies running clinical trials. For over 15 years, OpenClinica has been the leading provider for electronic data capture (EDC), eSource, eCOA/ePRO, randomization, RWD integrations, and analytics and reporting solutions. Proven in over 10,000 studies worldwide, the OpenClinica platform is trusted by leading biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic institutions, and government agencies. OpenClinica is used across a wide spectrum of clinical research, including drug, device, and diagnostic trials, global health studies involving 200,000 patients, adaptive platform trials, and clinical trials for some of the first gene therapies to be approved for market. Hundreds of small, midsize, and large research organizations leverage OpenClinica to capture better clinical data faster, and to do so in a way that meets the highest standards for security and regulatory compliance (21 CFR Part 11, Annex 11, GDPR, HIPAA). OpenClinica, LLC is headquartered in Waltham, MA.