Seamless Air Alliance and GSMA Announce a New Collaboration to Bring Roaming to the World’s Airlines

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Seamless Air Alliance, which continues to lead the development and implementation of Global Standards for Inflight Connectivity, and the GSMA, the global organisation unifying the world’s mobile ecosystem, today announced a collaboration that will facilitate and accelerate the availability of seamless mobile roaming onboard commercial airlines.

In recent months, collaboration between MNOs and U.S.-based carriers such as American, Delta, United and Alaska Airlines have provided a preview of what the future holds for similar agreements. Today’s announcement between the Seamless Air Alliance and the GSMA will help drive cooperation between global carriers and mobile network operators worldwide.

The two respected bodies have complementary visions, the GSMA’s is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive, whereas the Seamless Air Alliance wishes to extend the connectivity experience on the ground to airline passengers in the sky. This collaboration will enable the organizations to co-create a scalable roaming framework that is backed by the industry and will bring proper connectivity to the skies above us.

Commenting on this announcement, Jack Mandala, CEO of the Seamless Air Alliance said, “Working with the GSMA positions us in front of over 750 mobile network operators and other service providers, paving the way to open dialogue and cooperation in bringing roaming services to airlines worldwide. The agreement with the GSMA is a ringing validation of our goal to bring seamless connectivity to airlines and their passengers.”

Under the announced agreement, the Seamless Air Alliance and the GSMA will work together to develop contract and request for proposal templates to assist with roaming proposals and negotiations, leveraging the GSMA's decades of expertise.

Alex Sinclair, CTO of the GSMA added that: “We’ve come a long way since the first SMS was sent in 1992, but even now there is no guarantee that airline passengers can connect with their contacts on the ground during a flight. Our collaboration with the Seamless Air Alliance will facilitate and accelerate agreements between airlines and MNOs around their own route network to improve connectivity. We are excited to work with members of the Seamless Air Alliance to bring mobile roaming to the skies and deliver the best possible customer experience for airline passengers.”

This collaboration represents a huge leap towards the goal of making connectivity as easy and enjoyable in the skies as it is on the ground. Appearing at Mobile World Congress, as part of the Airbus stand (Hall 4, stand 4B35), the Seamless Air Alliance will provide briefings on the GSMA collaboration and other important inflight innovations under its development.

About Seamless Air Alliance

The Seamless Air Alliance (SAA) was founded by Airbus, Delta, OneWeb, Sprint and Airtel and now includes the biggest names in technology, communications, and aerospace from around the world. SAA produced the world’s first inflight connectivity standard and is empowering a marketplace of inflight connectivity technology and service providers. Together we are enabling innovative, high-performance, and affordable inflight connectivity services. To learn more please visit www.SeamlessAlliance.com

About GSMA

The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This activity includes advancing policy, tackling today’s biggest societal challenges, underpinning the technology and interoperability that make mobile work, and providing the world’s largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem at the MWC and M360 series of events.