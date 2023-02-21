CVS Health and Stride Collaborate to Discuss Career Opportunities as Part of My Career Connection Series

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stride, Inc., the nation’s leading provider of online and blended education programs, announces its 2nd of a 4-part webinar series called My Career Connections, as a way for high school students nationwide to learn and apply for open opportunities with industry-leading hiring partners.

This live online series will put students in front of major organizations for a shot at over 50,000 potential opportunities that include internships, externships, actual entry-level jobs, and more.

This week’s collaboration is with CVS Health. Students are invited to register for the session with CVS Health now. It will take place February 24th at 11:00 AM Eastern.

Students will hear directly from hiring managers and company representatives on how to search, apply, and interview for open opportunities, find associated career paths in different fields, and have the chance to ask questions. Some sessions during the live event will be led by Stride’s Success Coaches, where they will help students prepare their resumes, interview successfully, and be a standout candidate for placement opportunities with CVS Health.

“As the nation’s leading health care solutions company, we are always on the lookout for great talent. Collaborating with Stride and Tallo on this webinar series allows students to find out more information and ensures that this is a career path they truly want to take. When we get someone dedicated to these positions, it’s really a win-win for us all,” said Ernest Dupont, Executive Director of Workforce Initiatives at CVS Health.

“We are excited to connect students and young adults interested in healthcare-related opportunities with a leader like CVS Health,” says Dr. Sherri Wilson, Director, Partnership Development, Stride, Inc. “When employers connect with Gen Z early, they are building a pipeline of early talent for their future workforce and showing them rewarding career opportunities in a high-demand field.”

Event attendees will also receive several tool kits they can download from each session packed with more information about the hiring partners, additional tips for applying, and more free resources as they explore opportunities. And they will learn how to create a free online profile on Tallo, the nation’s premier online platform for connecting students with opportunities, to get automatically matched to future opportunities, employers, colleges, and other tools and content to prepare them for career-related opportunities.

All participants will be encouraged to create or enhance their Tallo profile to work and connect with employers, find open roles and learn about future events, as well as get expert advice on creating a standout resume, develop interviewing techniques, and more.

For more information on My Career Connections, including how employers can connect open internships, jobs, and career opportunities to help develop an early talent pipeline, please visit Tallo.com.

About CVS Health

CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that’s managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

About Tallo

Over 1.4 million talented individuals use Tallo to create digital portfolios to showcase their skills and accomplishments, connect with post-secondary institutions and companies, and access to customized career pathways and financial assistance guidance. Companies, colleges, and governmental entities work with Tallo to develop strategies to micro-target and connect with the Tallo community and build their future workforce pipeline. Tallo helps its partners understand Gen Z and Millennial talent, take a strategic approach to cultivate new and existing talent, and focus on quality matches with candidates who are the right fit. For more information, visit www.tallo.com.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.