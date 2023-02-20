GRC’s ElectroSafe Fluid Partner Program for Data Center Immersion Cooling Continues Momentum With the Addition of SK Enmove

SEOUL, South Korea & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GRC® (Green Revolution Cooling®), the global leader in immersion cooling for data centers, and SK Enmove (formerly SK Lubricants), Korea’s leading lubricants company, today announced that SK Enmove is joining GRC's ElectroSafe® Fluid Partner Program.

With SK Enmove’s participation in the program, GRC’s global data center customer base will have access to SK Enmove’s proprietary immersion cooling fluids. The partnership will also provide an opportunity for the two companies to collaboratively develop and improve upon new fluid formulations and advancements.

“With data centers significantly increasing density, coupled with renewed attention on energy efficiency, demand for a better thermal solution is growing rapidly. We look forward to working with GRC to provide our customers the value-added benefits of critical infrastructure longevity and reduction in operating costs, with our new engineered thermal fluid,” said Jay Kim, Senior Vice President of Green Growth Division at SK Enmove. “This partnership also marks a pivotal step for our organization; as we expand our business area beyond the existing lubricants business. Through the program, we believe we could enhance our competitiveness in the thermal management solutions business, which is the future direction of the company.”

SK Enmove’s proprietary engineered thermal fluid has been developed to optimize cooling for immersion-cooled data centers, providing data center operators with the peace-of-mind of increased cooling efficiency and fire stability. Additionally, the engineered thermal fluid also improves the performance of server output and system safety. By utilizing SK Enmove’s thermal fluid, data center operators can also realize reduced operational costs and a reduction in environmental impact. The fluid has been engineered to withstand the life of the equipment and can be recycled and reused after decommissioning. SK Enmove’s commitment to sustainability has been a staple of the company for many years, and it currently stands as one of the top EV fluid providers in the market.

“SK Enmove and GRC have been collaborating on using SK's engineered thermal fluid in GRC systems, and today's announcement formalizes the work and solidifies our relationship. The partnership will provide our joint global customers with a range of new options when it comes to cooling their data centers," said Ben Smith, Chief Product Officer of GRC. "By deploying liquid immersion cooling, data center operators can reduce their carbon footprint by up to 40%, mostly through the reduction in power usage. Today's partnership will not only help reduce the environmental impact of data centers, but our collaboration on new fluid formulations will help strengthen future data centers.”

The ElectroSafe Fluid Partner Program evaluates and validates dielectric fluids designed for use in GRC’s immersion cooling systems, ensuring globally available, environmentally responsible solutions that not only meet material compatibility, performance, and safety, but also ensure that they meet customer expectations for improved data center energy efficiency, cooling capacity, and reliability. In addition to enhancing data center performance, all fluids included in the program will contribute to achieving GRC’s customers’ various ESG goals.

About GRC

GRC is The Immersion Cooling Authority®. The company's patented immersion-cooling technology radically simplifies deployment of data center cooling infrastructure. By eliminating the need for chillers, CRACs, air handlers, humidity controls, and other conventional cooling components, enterprises reduce their data center design, build, energy, and maintenance costs. GRC’s solutions are deployed in twenty-one countries and are ideal for next-gen applications platforms, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, HPC, 5G, and other edge computing and core applications. Their systems are environmentally resilient, sustainable, and space saving, making it possible to deploy them in virtually any location with minimal lead time.

Please visit https://grcooling.com for more information.

About SK Enmove

Since 1968, SK Enmove has specialized in lubricants and lube base oil, and it has been a pioneer in the Korean lubricant market. The company was spun off as a subsidiary of SK Innovation in 2009. SK Enmove projected strong growth of the premium lube base oil market; premium lube base oil accounts for about 70 to 80 percent of the ingredients in highly fuel-efficient, eco-friendly engine oil products and high-quality lubricants.

SK Enmove has been setting up production sites in Europe and Asia, through establishing joint ventures with global partners to strengthen supply capabilities. The global sites allow SK Enmove to reliably provide ‘Stable Supply of Quality Products’ towards more than 50 regions around the world.

Please visit http://eng.skenmove.com for more information.