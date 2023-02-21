Leading Korean Streamer Watcha Signs IP License Agreement With DivX

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DivX, LLC, a pioneer in digital video technology, today announced that Watcha, Inc., a leading Korean video streaming platform, has signed an intellectual property (IP) licensing agreement.

“ We are excited to reach an agreement with Watcha, and welcome them to our expanding family of licensees,” said Noel Egnatios, DivX’s CEO.

For over twenty years, DivX has established itself as a global leader in the research and development of innovative digital video technology and will continue licensing its broad portfolio to companies around the world.

