Spirit AeroSystems Names GMR Aero Technic as Aftermarket Repair Provider in India

HYDERABAD, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. today announced an agreement with GMR Aero Technic to be the Spirit Authorized Repair Center in India for Boeing and other aircraft.

GMR Aero Technic, a subsidiary of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), is a-third-party airframe Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) facility offering base maintenance, line-maintenance, limited shop and component support, and cabin interiors at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad.

“Spirit AeroSystems is pleased to work with GMR Aero Technic to extend its footprint into India, offering repair and design knowledge and experience for its customers' operations,” said Kailash Krishnaswamy, Senior Vice President of Spirit Aftermarket Services. “Through this agreement, GMR Aero Technic will expand its offerings to its customers by leveraging Spirit’s structural component repair expertise for Boeing and other aircraft. We are delighted that we can jointly now offer repairs of structural components of the 737 MAX and other platforms in the fast-growing Indian MRO industry.”

Commenting on the agreement, GMR Aero Technic CEO Ashok Gopinath said, “We are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with Spirit AeroSystems for providing a one-stop solution to our customers by establishing repair capabilities for nacelles and radomes jointly in India. This partnership reaffirms our commitment to provide world-class MRO services and further contribute to the Make in India initiative by providing value-added services to our customers in this part of the world.”

Initially, GMR Aero Technic will provide repair services of nacelles, radomes, and flight control surfaces for all narrow bodies, including Boeing’s 737 NG and MAX aircraft.

“Boeing continues to collaborate with local industry players, further enabling India’s aspiration of becoming an MRO hub for the region. The partnership between Spirit AeroSystems and GMR Aero Technic will strengthen MRO solutions for our airline customers in the region,” said Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India.

Spirit AeroSystems' aftermarket business continues to grow worldwide since the 2021 acquisition of select Bombardier MRO operations in Belfast, Northern Ireland; and Casablanca, Morocco; and the acquisition of assets from Applied Aerodynamics in Dallas, Texas, USA.

Over the last year, Spirit AeroSystems has opened Spirit Evergreen Aftermarket Solutions (SEAS), a joint venture with Evergreen Aviation Technologies Corp. in Taiwan; signed an agreement with Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Company Limited (GAMECO) to be the Spirit Authorized Repair Center in Mainland China; and is exploring an opportunity with Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) and Joramco to develop MRO services. Spirit’s Aftermarket business revenues have grown from $186 million in 2019 to $311 million in 2022.

Spirit AeroSystems is a subsidiary of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.

About Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world's largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. With expertise in aluminum and advanced composite manufacturing solutions, the company's core products include fuselages, integrated wings and wing components, pylons, and nacelles. We are leveraging decades of design and manufacturing expertise to be the most innovative and reliable supplier of military aerostructures, and specialty high-temperature materials, enabling warfighters to execute complex, critical missions. Spirit also serves the aftermarket for commercial and business/regional jets. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit has facilities in the U.S., U.K., France, Malaysia and Morocco. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

