Hoffmann Green Signs a 3-Year Supply Contract With Property Developer Belin promotion

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green Cement” or the “Company”), an industrial player committed to decarbonizing the construction sector that designs and distributes innovative clinker-free cement, announces the signature of a 3-year contract including volume commitments with Belin promotion, a historical property developer located in the South West of France.

From 2023 and for the next three years, Hoffmann Green Cement will supply the Belin promotion group with its 0% carbon-free clinker cements for the construction of several collective and tertiary housing units. Active in the heart of the South-West, in Toulouse, Bordeaux and Bayonne, this contract will enable Belin promotion to pursue its commitments in terms of sustainability and thus meet the well-being of future residents.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said, "This 3-year contract with volume commitments strengthens our already solid order book as well as extending our commercial footprint in South West France. We look forward to following the 0% clinker real estate programs of Belin promotion, a family business with whom we share the desire to minimize the environmental impact of the construction sector”.

Paul-Henri Belin, President of Belin promotion, specifies: "The use of Hoffmann cement will allow us to drastically reduce the carbon footprint of our real estate programs. This contract reinforces our purpose, which is to design residences that are increasingly respectful of future generations and in harmony with the environment”.

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements – with a carbon footprint 6 times lower than traditional cement – that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

With one 4.0 industrial site supplied by a park of solar trackers and two new sites on the way, the Group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement’s composition and the creation of a heating-free, clinker-free and low energy consumption manufacturing process making it a leading and unique player on a cement market that has not undergone any significant changes in the last 200 years.

Within the context of the climate emergency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by producing a clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than a Portland cement, by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr

ABOUT BELIN PROMOTION

Our purpose, our passion, our business: Real estate

Belin promotion, based in Toulouse, is a family business founded in 1964 that has successfully developed its real estate development activity, initially from Toulouse before expanding into the main towns of the south-west.

Today, the company brings together all the expertise developed, such as real estate promotion, urban planning and the development of shopping centres.

For more information: https://www.belinpromotion.com/