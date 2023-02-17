AVI Systems and LOTH Sign Strategic Partnership to Better Serve Audiovisual and Furniture Needs of Ohio Clients

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVI Systems, the largest global AV/UC systems integrator, today announced it has signed an agreement with LOTH Inc., a leading commercial interiors-solutions provider with offices in Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio, to expand the operations of LOTH’s AV business, Newt. Terms of the agreement enable AVI Systems to continue delivering solutions for LOTH’s AV technology customers under the AVI Systems brand. In addition, the professional staff at Newt who currently support LOTH’s AV business in Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio, will become employee-owners at AVI Systems.

“This strategic partnership expands AVI’s reach in Ohio and allows current customers to benefit from AVI’s embedded capabilities including support services of AV and unified collaboration systems,” said Jeff Stoebner, CEO of AVI Systems. “LOTH is the true expert in workplace design and a Steelcase authorized dealer. Much of what AVI does involves deploying audiovisual solutions to ensure human impact – comfort and aesthetics that match easy-to-use technology. With this agreement AVI will work with Newt’s new and existing customer needs.”

“We’re excited to be partnering with AVI. As the leading audiovisual systems integrator, and with a similar mission and values, AVI represents everything we look for in a partner,” said Keith Weyler, President, LOTH Holdings, parent company of Loth, Inc. “Space and technology play important roles in both employee and customer experiences, which are more important than ever. When space and technology are integrated as part of a thoughtfully designed strategy, they contribute to a powerful combination that results in superior organizational performance. It’s that combination that LOTH and AVI will help customers create through our partnership.”

The partnership agreement officially begins on Feb. 27, 2023.

ABOUT LOTH

Loth helps organizations create spaces that inspire their teams and the people they serve. Loth serves corporate, healthcare, education, and government organizations of all sizes throughout central and southern Ohio, northern Kentucky, and southeastern Indiana, as well as nationally through a network of dealerships. Loth represents over 400 manufacturers of furniture, architectural walls, and technology products, and offers a full range of services including space planning and design, interior construction, project and move management, installation, reconfiguration, decommissioning, asset management, warehousing, and full-service supply chain logistics. Loth is an authorized Steelcase dealer. To learn more, visit www.lothinc.com.

ABOUT AVI SYSTEMS

Organizations who value the power of visual communications trust AVI Systems to enable people and teams to communicate their critical ideas. As the largest global systems integrator, AVI Systems delivers solutions that accelerate decision making, enable immersive digital experiences and create human impact. For more information about AVI Systems, visit www.avisystems.com.