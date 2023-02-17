KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to AFG ABS I, LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of notes issued by AFG ABS I, LLC (AFG 2023-1), an equipment ABS transaction.

AFG 2023-1 represents the first equipment ABS transaction to be sponsored by Alliance Funding Group (AFG or the Company). AFG is a small and medium ticket equipment finance company founded in 1998 and headquartered in Tustin, California. AFG employs a vendor model generating originations through relationships with original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and resellers. The Company employed an originate to sell strategy through most of its history but began retaining originations in 2018.

AFG 2023-1 is backed by a pool of equipment loans and leases (Equipment Contracts). The statistical discounted pool balance (Statistical Pool) totals $115.2 million and represents the projected cash flows of the Equipment Contracts discounted at a rate of 8.50%. As of the initial cutoff date (January 31, 2023), the discounted contract value will be at least $123.4 million and the initial pool characteristics are expected to be substantially similar to the Statistical Pool. The total collateral may increase by up to $31.3 million (27.20% of the Statistical Pool) through the addition of Equipment Contracts during the three-month prefunding period.

The Statistical Pool includes 1,421 contracts, with an average contract balance of $81,092. Obligor concentrations are low with 1,228 total obligors and the largest obligor representing less than 0.50%. The Statistical pool is diversified geographically with the largest state, California, representing approximately 15% and all other states at less than 10% each. The pool is concentrated somewhat in the transportation industry, at approximately 19%. The pool benefits from a weighted average FICO of 747 and weighted average obligor time in business of 17 years.

AFG 2023-1 will issue five classes of notes, including a short-term tranche. Credit enhancement is comprised of overcollateralization, a cash reserve, subordination benefiting senior classes and excess spread. The overcollateralization is subject to a target equal to 15.00% of the current pool balance and a floor equal to 0.50% of the initial pool balance, accounting for any prefunding that occurs. The reserve account is funded at 1.00% of the initial pool balance and is non-amortizing.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

