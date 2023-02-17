Best’s Review: World’s Largest Insurance Companies and More Featured in February Issue

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--February’s Best’s Review includes exclusive AM Best data on the world’s largest insurance companies:
- World's Largest Insurance Companies — 2023 Edition (Ranked by 2021 net premiums written.)
- World's Largest Insurance Companies — 2023 Edition (Ranked by 2021 net nonbanking assets.)
- Largest Insurers – Total Annuities – 2023 Edition
- Largest Surety Insurers — 2023 Edition
- US Cyber Insurance – Top 20 Insurers – 2023 Edition
- Cyber Rate Filings by Overall Effect Greater Than 40%
Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.
AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.
