AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Positive for Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlook to positive from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good) of Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company (Mountain West) (Laramie, WY). The outlook of the FSR is stable.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Mountain West’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The revision of the Long-Term ICR outlook to positive is reflective of the improved operating performance over the past three years. This improvement is evidenced by operating performance metrics that are approaching comparability with companies in the adequate level of operating performance rather than the company's current marginal assessment. Mountain West’s operating performance has benefited from the stabilization of underwriting results due to multiple initiatives undertaken by management, including rate increases, exposure reductions in high-risk areas and an improved reinsurance program.

Mountain West’s balance sheet strength is supported by its risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), a relatively conservative investment portfolio, adequate liquidity measures and a comprehensive reinsurance program. Mountain West’s limited business profile reflects the company’s moderate geographic concentration, which has resulted in volatility in certain years. AM Best considers Mountain West’s ERM program to be appropriate for its size and scale of operations.

