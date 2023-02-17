Helbiz Partners with Say Technologies, a Robinhood Subsidiary, to Support A New Shareholder Engagement Program

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helbiz (Nasdaq: HLBZ), amongst global leaders in micro-mobility services, announces its initial step towards the implementation of its digital dividend coupon strategy by partnering with Say Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Robinhood Markets. The collaboration with Say Technologies will enable Helbiz to enhance shareholder loyalty by increasing its communication and transparency with shareholders. Investors who hold HLBZ shares will be qualified to obtain a digital dividend coupon from Helbiz, which can be utilized as a discount or credit towards an extensive range of services available on the Helbiz Ecosystem and affiliated portals.

"Say Technologies, a Robinhood company, is an enabler of extraordinary shareholder interactions for other industry leaders and an optimal channel to support us on the distribution of our digital dividend coupons to HLBZ shareholders. The collaboration with Say Technologies will allow us to notify our shareholders of the range of services we provide, including micro-mobility, ride-sharing, car rentals, food delivery, and early access and purchasing of retail vehicles," said Helbiz CEO Salvatore Palella.

Helbiz is committed to driving innovation and shaping the future, and this collaboration with Say Technologies is an important step in recognizing and rewarding current shareholders for their support and formalizing share count.

"We are really excited to be delivering a deeper channel of engagement for Helbiz to connect with their shareholders,” said Say Technologies Co-Founder, Zach Hascoe. “Retail shareholders are some of the most passionate investors, and we’re looking forward to delivering this channel of access and transparency.”

The details of the digital dividend coupon will be disclosed during the end of year earnings call in March.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.