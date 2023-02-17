Comfort Keepers® Honors National Caregiver Appreciation Day by Sharing Gratitude for Its Compassionate, Dedicated Caregiver Network

Comfort Keepers Founder, Kristina Butler (front/right), takes caregivers Idella McGee (front/left) and Kimberly Garcia (back/right) out for a joy ride and day of fun to celebrate National Caregiver Appreciation Day in Newport Beach, CA on February 16, 2023 to say thank you for their kindness and compassion to the families they look after. This celebration comes at the time when Comfort Keepers is commemorating 25 years of bringing hope, joy and purpose to seniors, families and communities nationwide. (Photo by Benny Chiu of BYC Photography for Comfort Keepers)

IRVINE, Calif--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comfort Keepers®, a market-leading provider of uplifting home care for seniors and adults who need assistance, is celebrating 25 years of bringing hope, joy and purpose to seniors, families and communities across the country. The company was created when registered nurse Kristina Butler was looking for a different, non-medical solution to care for her patients – allowing them to live in the comfort of their own homes, while also helping them thrive and find purpose. Twenty-five years later, Comfort Keepers continues to help tens of thousands of seniors and their families find connection and positive moments, while providing meaningful support for the caregivers who nurture them.

“I look back on these last 25 years and I say it’s been quite a ride – a joy ride that is,” said Kristina Butler, Founder of Comfort Keepers. “On this National Caregiver Appreciation Day, I want to say thank you to all the caregivers out there for the compassion, hope and love they bring every day. If you have or know of a caregiver in someone’s life, give him or her a hug and share your gratitude. Our parents and grandparents have taken care of us for all our lives and now with the help of these caregivers, we can give them back the positive, purposeful life they deserve.”

Just in time for National Caregiver Appreciation Day (February 17), Butler took local caregivers for a “joy ride” and a day of fun in Southern California to say thank you for their kindness and compassion to the families they look after. Comfort Keepers offices around the country are also supporting the day by doing local celebrations and activities to recognize their caregivers.

“I am honored that I recently joined Comfort Keepers in the midst of this tremendous 25 year milestone,” said Ramzi Abdine, Chief Executive Officer, Comfort Keepers, North America. “I am so proud and appreciative of the work Comfort Keepers continues to do to elevate the human spirit for so many seniors and their families, while also recognizing the caregivers as the true heroes of our business.”

The company’s nationwide network of caregivers, also known as “Comfort Keepers,” delivers joy, purpose and uplifting support to seniors on this day – and every day. For 25 years, Comfort Keepers has made it their mission to not only help today’s seniors thrive and find joy and purpose every day, but also to invest, inspire and nurture the caregivers who care for them. According to a recent Comfort Keepers survey of nearly 1,000 Comfort Keepers caregivers, respondents reported being satisfied with the personal fulfillment gained in their job (90%) and the flexibility of being an in-home care caregiver (93%).1 The company recently launched ComfortKeepers.jobs to make it easier for more job seekers to find rewarding careers in the Comfort Keepers family.

