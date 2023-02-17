Higround Announces Collaboration with Sensational Breakout Anime JUJUTSU KAISEN

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Higround, a lifestyle and gaming peripheral brand, in collaboration with Crunchyroll, the global anime brand serving fans with the ultimate anime experience, today announced a new line of graphic computer peripherals for the hit dark fantasy anime JUJUTSU KAISEN. The entire capsule will be available on Higround’s website on February 24 at 12 pm PT.

The main part of the collection features four keyboards: two Basecamp 65 models and two Summit 65—Higround’s flagship keyboard. The rest of the collection features two mousepads, keycap sets corresponding to the keyboards, and an assortment of accoutrement.

With this new collection, Higround showcases an unmatched array of components within both Summit 65 and Basecamp 65 keyboards. All four keyboards feature dye-sub PBT keycaps featuring the iconic art of JUJUTSU KAISEN, and a hot-swappable PCB, which allows for ultimate customizability. The Basecamp 65 boards are built with Higround’s tried and tested dual-silicone dampening foam, which—when paired with Higround and TTC’s co-designed White Flame switches—make for a premium typing feel.

The JUJUTSU KAISEN x Higround Summit 65, which features its own keycap designs, is Higround’s flagship product. Each previous iteration of the Summit 65 has sold out in minutes, and the newest version reflects improved iterations of its predecessors. The keyboard features a full CNC aluminum frame, gasket-mounted design, and returns the world’s first graphic switch to the spotlight. Higround’s Geo-Switch is a linear, pre-lubed model with Higround’s iconic topograph design all around.

JUJUTSU KAISEN features the story of a young hero thrust into a world where one must grow into their potential and power. This story resonates with Higround’s ethos of becoming, and reflects the ideal that physical expression derives from the inner self. With this collection, fans of JUJUTSU KAISEN can expand their ability to represent their favorite show. The full season is available to stream now on Crunchyroll.

"Collaborating with JUJUTSU KAISEN was the best decision for Higround because of the powerful storytelling and engaging characters that the series brings to the table,” says Higround CEO and Creative Director Rustin Sotoodeh. “The ability to connect with our audience on a deeper level through the growth and struggles of characters like Itadori and Megumi has been invaluable for Higround and we are thrilled to be a part of the JUJUTSU KAISEN fanbase."

The JUJUTSU KAISEN x Higround collection will be available for purchase on February 24 at 12 PM PT. For more information and to purchase the product, head to Higround.

ABOUT HIGROUND

Higround is a lifestyle and computer peripheral brand that seeks to be the expression of elevated gaming culture. Founded by Rustin Sotoodeh and Kha Lu, Higround creates high-quality peripherals with unique designs that call back to the overarching cultures of fashion, gaming, and technology. Each capsule features a unique collection of items that add personality to computer setups that are known to sell out in an instant. The brand is widely known for collaborations with famed brands such as Attack on Titan, SEGA, and Beats by Dre. In 2021 the brand was acquired by esports giant, 100 Thieves.

ABOUT CRUNCHYROLL

Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans across 200+ countries and territories with the content and experiences they love. In addition to free ad-supported and membership Premium content, Crunchyroll serves the anime community across events, theatrical, games, consumer products, collectibles, and manga publishing.

Anime fans have access to one of the largest collections of licensed anime through Crunchyroll and translated in multiple languages for viewers worldwide. Viewers can also access simulcasts—top series available immediately after Japanese broadcast.

The Crunchyroll app is available on over 15 platforms, including all gaming consoles.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan’s Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.