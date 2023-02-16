K&N Announces Significant Reduction of Debt Following Closing of Recapitalization Transaction

RIVERSIDE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--K&N Engineering, Inc. (“K&N” or the “Company”), announced today that it has closed the previously announced recapitalization transaction that, among other things, injects $60 million of cash into the business and provides the Company with the flexibility and capital to execute its long-term strategy: to continue investing in the industry-leading automotive, industrial, and residential HVAC filtration technology that it provides to its customers worldwide.

On January 3, 2023, K&N announced that it entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement (“RSA”) with 100% of its lenders. As a result of consummating the recapitalization, a group of institutional investors, through their managed funds, have become majority owners of the Company.

“We see significant opportunity ahead for K&N and are pleased to support the Company in strengthening its financial position,” said a representative from Arbour Lane Capital Management, L.P. “We look forward to working closely with the K&N team to maintain its position as an industry leader in automotive, industrial, and residential HVAC filtration technology and are thrilled to be a part of the Company’s next chapter of growth and innovation.”

“We are excited to partner with the new equity owners and capital providers,” said Randy Bays, the Interim Chief Executive Officer. “K&N is dedicated to serving its wide range of customers across the world and working collaboratively with its suppliers and vendors. This new partnership is evidence of the Company’s exciting prospects and positions the Company for sustainable, profitable growth.”

K&N was represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP as legal counsel, Evercore as financial advisor and Alvarez & Marsal as restructuring advisor. An ad hoc group of first lien lenders, who constitute certain of the new capital providers and new equity owners, was represented by Ropes & Gray LLP as legal counsel and Ankura Consulting Group as financial advisor. The revolving first lien lenders were represented by Crowell & Moring LLP as legal counsel. An ad hoc group of second lien lenders was represented by O’Melveny & Myers LLP as legal counsel and Piper Sandler & Co. as financial advisor.

About K&N

Since 1969, K&N® has been an industry-leader in filtration technology—offering products to increase performance, protection, and longevity in thousands of vehicle applications for automotive enthusiasts worldwide. Whether you're searching for an air filter to help protect your engine and increase performance, a cabin air filter to keep the interior of your vehicle clean and fresh, or a home air filter to help protect the air you breathe at home—K&N® has the reputation for exceptional quality and customer service that you can trust. A long and storied racing heritage continues to contribute to the development of products for all types of vehicles and engines. For more information about K&N®, visit www.knfilters.com.

