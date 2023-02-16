Chargers Champions School Grant Program Powered by SchoolsFirst FCU Opens for 2023 Applications in San Diego and Imperial Counties

Bonita Vista High School Fitness Room which was funded by the Charger's Champion's Program through a partnership between the Los Angeles Chargers and SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union. (Photo: Business Wire)

TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in California which serves school employees and their families, and the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund today announced that the Chargers Champions School Grant Program powered by SchoolsFirst FCU is open for 2023 applications. The annual program, entering its 24th year, is available to all public and private San Diego and Imperial County schools to apply for direct funding toward physical fitness, nutrition and athletic programs.

Launched in 2000, the Chargers Champions program has provided more than $6 million to assist schools, teachers and students, working to improve the physical literacy of students. To date, more than 125 schools have received funding for various projects such as outdoor fitness trails, weight rooms, running tracks, heart monitors and jogging program equipment.

“SchoolsFirst FCU is proud to partner with the Los Angeles Chargers on the Chargers Champions program to provide funding for these important programs across the San Diego and Imperial County school districts,” said Kristin Crellin, senior vice president, community and membership development at SchoolsFirst FCU. “When we help improve the physical wellbeing of students, it enhances their learning ability and strengthens the next generation.”

For 2023, grant amounts are:

Schools up to 500 students: $25,000

Schools from 501-999 students: $40,000

Schools with 1,000 students and up: $75,000

Chargers Champions will bring together key business, community and education leaders to review applications and assist with final selections.

For more information, applicants can visit the website or contact Taylor.Chavez@chargers.nfl.com with any questions.

About SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

SchoolsFirst FCU is the fifth largest credit union in the country. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to providing World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.2 million Members with a full range of financial products and services — from savings and loans to investment, retirement and insurance products. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other's lives. In 2022, the Credit Union reported nearly $28 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California. For more information about SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.