Agape Care Group Announces Partnership Between Pediatric Program Hands of Hope and the Emerson Rose Heart Foundation During American Heart Month

SPARTANBURG, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agape Care Group (Agape Care), a leading hospice and palliative care provider in the Southeast, announced that their pediatric program, Hands of Hope, is partnering with the Emerson Rose Heart Foundation, an organization that raises support, awareness and funds for those affected by congenital heart defects (CHDs).

Hands of Hope will sponsor multiple events throughout 2023 with the Emerson Rose Heart Foundation, including charity baseball games, an event with Denver Downs Farm and a donor gala in December. They will also serve as a Heart Month Matching Sponsor in recognition of American Heart Month in February.

“We are thrilled to create this partnership. The Emerson Rose Heart Foundation’s mission deeply aligns with Hands of Hope’s goal of providing compassionate care to families whose children have been diagnosed with a CHD throughout South Carolina,” said Dr. Kara Huncik, Hands of Hope’s medical director. “This partnership will allow both of our organizations to make a big impact as we continue to support the CHD community.”

Hands of Hope is South Carolina’s only statewide palliative and hospice provider with a dedicated pediatric team. Through compassionate care, they provide physical, emotional and spiritual support to children facing life-limiting illnesses and their families. Their services are available to any child living in South Carolina.

The Emerson Rose Heart Foundation was named after the daughter of Jason and Susan Smith who was born with a complex CHD. The foundation focuses on changing the future of those affected by CHDs by providing support for families, advancing patient care and increasing awareness.

To learn more about the Emerson Rose Heart Foundation and to join Hands of Hope in honoring American Heart Month with a donation, visit their website: https://emersonroseheartfoundation.org/donate/

ABOUT AGAPE CARE GROUP

As a regional leader in hospice and palliative care, Agape Care Group proudly serves nearly 3,700 patients across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Louisiana. The company’s 1,500 employees are committed to serving with love those touched by an advanced illness, providing comfort and support through compassionate care and meaningful experiences. Agape Care Group offers hospice and palliative services across multiple settings and is renowned for its superior patient-family experience and expertly trained professionals.

Learn more at AgapeCareGroup.com.

ABOUT HANDS OF HOPE

Hands of Hope is South Carolina’s only statewide pediatric palliative and concurrent care hospice provider. As part of Agape Care Group, Hands of Hope provides home-based care for pediatric patients between birth and 21 years of age who are experiencing a life-limiting illness. Through compassionate care, the dedicated care team provides support for the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of children and their families so they can focus on what matters most.

Learn more at HandsofHopeSC.net.

ABOUT EMERSON ROSE

The Emerson Rose Heart Foundation (ERHF®) is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt public charity. The ERHF® was started in August 2011 by Jason and Susan Smith, of Clemson, SC, following the death of their first child, Emerson Rose Smith, from a CHD at 76 days old. During the Smith’s time in the hospital, God gave them the desire to make an impact on children and families affected by congenital heart defects (CHDs) by meeting needs and sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ.

The mission of the Emerson Rose Heart Foundation is to change the future for those affected by congenital heart defects as they share the love and hope of Jesus Christ. This is accomplished by providing support to families in need, advancing patient care and medical research, and increasing awareness about the most common birth defect in the world. The ERHF® serves an average of 350 families each year in the Carolinas and is funded solely by individual, community, and corporate contributions with no federal or state funding.

The ERHF® has directly assisted approximately 4,000 families financially, emotionally, and prayerfully who have a CHD warrior in the hospital and has funded over $250,000 in research and quality improvement projects.