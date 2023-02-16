Jackson Joins SIMON from iCapital’s Insurtech Platform

LANSING, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Jackson®), the main operating subsidiary of Jackson Financial Inc.1 (NYSE: JXN), today announced plans to add a selection of its annuity solutions to SIMON from iCapital’s2 insurtech platform. By integrating its product offerings with SIMON from iCapital’s marketplace, Jackson will provide wealth management firms with increased access to its suite of annuities and product education tools, giving financial professionals increased flexibility as they support the evolving portfolio needs of their clients.

Jackson’s suite of registered index-linked annuity (RILA) products — Jackson Market Link ProSM and Jackson Market Link Pro AdvisorySM — are now available on SIMON from iCapital’s marketplace. Additional Jackson product offerings will be added to the marketplace by the end of March 2023.

“As one of the leading annuity providers in the U.S., we’re excited to be integrating with SIMON from iCapital’s annuities platform, which will further increase financial professionals’ access to our spectrum of retirement products,” said Tim Munsie, Head of RIA Platform Distribution and Planning, Jackson National Life Distributors LLC. “This announcement represents another step in our mission to help simplify retirement planning by making it easier for financial professionals to incorporate annuities as part of a holistic portfolio and serve their clients’ retirement income planning needs.”

With SIMON from iCapital’s platform for annuities, financial professionals gain centralized access to the tools and resources they need to analyze marketplace products based on their clients’ unique risk profiles and investment horizons, including the ability to explore various benefit rider illustrations, leverage powerful allocation analytics, view fund options and their performance statistics, and explore the historical performance of allocations and funds.

“This partnership with Jackson demonstrates our commitment to creating opportunities for financial professionals to efficiently access annuity options for their clients through SIMON from iCapital’s marketplace,” said Scott Beshany, Managing Director and Head of Annuities Solutions, iCapital Solutions. "We are thrilled to welcome Jackson as our newest carrier partner and look forward to supporting the firm as they engage with our platform.”

ABOUT JACKSON

Jackson® (NYSE: JXN) is committed to helping clarify the complexity of retirement planning—for financial professionals and their clients. Through our range of annuity products, financial know-how, history of award-winning service* and streamlined experiences, we strive to reduce the confusion that complicates retirement planning. We take a balanced, long-term approach to responsibly serving all our stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, distribution partners, employees, regulators and community partners. We believe by providing clarity for all today, we can help drive better outcomes for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.jackson.com.

ABOUT ICAPITAL

iCapital is the leading global fintech company powering the world’s alternative investment marketplace. We have transformed how the wealth management, banking, and asset management industries facilitate access for clients to private investments, including equity, credit, real estate, infrastructure, structured investments, annuities, and risk-managed solutions. We do this through intuitive, end-to-end technology and supporting services; education tools and resources; and robust diligence, compliance, and portfolio analytics capabilities. For more information, visit icapital.com.

