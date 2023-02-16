U.S. Bank Launches Business Altitude™ Connect World Elite Mastercard®

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Bank, an industry leader in payment and banking services for small business clients, and Mastercard announced today the launch of the new U.S. Bank Business Altitude™ Connect World Elite Mastercard® to maximize rewards for business travelers. With benefits including 5x back on prepaid car and hotel bookings via the U.S. Bank Rewards Center and a 4x reward for other travel expenses – such as airfare and hotels, plus gas and EV charging – this card is specifically designed for growing small businesses planning frequent and ongoing travel, from flying to driving.

As an added bonus, the card allows cardmembers who have a personal U.S. Bank Altitude® Go or Altitude Connect® card to transfer points to or from their Business Altitude™ Connect World Elite Mastercard. The ability to transfer points gives cardmembers the option to accelerate earning potential via rewards for business or pleasure.

“U.S. Bank Business Altitude Connect World Elite Mastercard was created with ‘road warriors’ in mind – those people and companies that are going places with a mission to grow their business,” said Steve Mattics, head of Retail Payment Solutions for U.S. Bank. “We expect that business travel will continue to bounce back in the coming year, and as business travel continues to accelerate, ‘road warrior’ companies will appreciate a tool that can help them earn accelerated rewards on travel spend. This card, along with our full suite of integrated payments and banking solutions, truly powers the potential of our business clients.”

Beyond frequent travel rewards, the U.S. Bank Business Altitude™ Connect World Elite Mastercard also provides a 2x reward for dining and cell phone service expenses, plus 1x return on all eligible purchases, as well as additional benefits such as no foreign transaction fees, airport lounge access through the Priority Pass network, auto rental damage coverage, lost luggage insurance & travel assistance services.

The U.S. Bank Business Altitude™ Connect World Elite Mastercard® carries no annual fee the first year and a $95 annual fee thereafter. Plus, there is no fee for additional employee cards.

With the U.S. Bank mobile app, cardmembers can track spending for their business, easily add and manage employee card accounts, and set account alerts to help their companies manage fees, statements and potential fraud activity.

More information is available at usbank.com/bizconnect.

Learn more about the U.S. Bank suite of integrated banking and payments solutions at usbank.com/business-banking.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 77,000 employees and $675 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. Union Bank, consisting primarily of retail banking branches on the West Coast, joined U.S. Bancorp in 2022. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all. www.mastercard.com