Nicolet College Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Replace its Former Video Learning Product with a Comprehensive, All-in-One Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One of 16 colleges in the Wisconsin Technical College System, Nicolet College has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to replace its former Video Learning Platform, Techsmith Knowmia. Techsmith Knowmia was acquired and the company has phased out enterprise education video hosting.

The institution was seeking an ed-tech solution that provided lecture capture capabilities, along with student engagement, sharing, collaboration with both internal and external audiences, and content management. With the YuJa Video Platform, the institution has a powerful solution that not only enables the creation, editing, management and distribution of media and course content, but integrates with D2L Brightspace, the college’s learning management system.

“Migrating technology tools can be cumbersome, but we work to ensure a seamless transition through data migration, relinking courses, training, and more,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited for Nicolet College to see how YuJa can help create and manage content, enhance student engagement, increase collaboration, and more using one comprehensive platform.”

YuJa, Inc. has a cooperative purchasing agreement with the Wisconsin Technical College System that streamlines the procurement process. Several other institutions in the system already license products in YuJa’s suite of ed-tech tools, including Blackhawk Technical College, Madison Area Technical College, and Milwaukee Area Technical College.

ABOUT NICOLET COLLEGE

Located in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, Nicolet College’s reach extends to academic centers throughout the district and through online classes and programs. As the center for higher education in the Northwoods and beyond, the college offers occupational training and a university-level liberal arts education. Nicolet College is one of 16 colleges in the Wisconsin Technical College System.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.